Latest update September 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2014 Restaurant waitress murder…Crippled accused found dead in Lusignan Prison

Aug 23, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 1

Crippled murder accused Shelton George was found dead at the Lusignan Prison around 05:50 hrs yesterday.
Prison officials confirmed that the 22-year-old man was found motionless in his cell.

Dead: Shelton George

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No marks of violence were found on the inmate’s body.
George was charged for the August 23, 2014 murder of Debra Blackman called “Debbie,” a waitress at a Chinese restaurant on D’Urban Street, Georgetown.
The gunman, believed to be George, was captured on surveillance camera wearing a black and red cap. He was seen walking into the restaurant and shortly after, pumping several bullets into the waitress before running out.
He was held three years after the murder at his mother’s Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home. He was wheelchair-bound.
George was also linked to the July 29, 2014 killing of 40-year-old Bernadette Campbell, who was shot in a minibus by a hooded gunman during what was suspected to be a robbery. Campbell died three months later.
Kaieteur News was informed that George was shot twice to the back in Suriname by Kellon Hinds, who was hiding out there after murdering Sherwyn Barrow. Barrow was slain execution-style in May 2015.
After shooting George, Hinds came back to Guyana in September 2015 and was gunned down in retaliation for the death of 24-year-old Barrow.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor C/ ship…Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, ‘Gold is Money must win tonight; Hustlers/Mocha opener should sizzle

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor C/ ship…Sparta...

Sep 05, 2017

No strangers to must win situations, Sparta Boss, Tiger Bay, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money, Champion Boys and Albouystown ‘B’ have found themselves in familiar territory once again and must...
Read More
Beharry leads Floodlights to victory over Invaders Masters

Beharry leads Floodlights to victory over...

Sep 05, 2017

GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles defeat Pacesetters; Walkovers for Colts and Kobras

GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles...

Sep 05, 2017

John to represent Guyana at World Junior Cycling Championships in Norway

John to represent Guyana at World Junior Cycling...

Sep 05, 2017

Exclusive: Kaieteur Sport raps former FIFA Normalization Committee Chairman Clinton Urling

Exclusive: Kaieteur Sport raps former FIFA...

Sep 05, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Ricardo Adam’s all-round brilliance spurs Essequibo to victory

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Ricardo...

Sep 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The WPA has served its purpose

    The WPA is politically blind. It is not seeing clearly the political smoke-signals which are emerging from within the government... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]