2014 Restaurant waitress murder…Crippled accused found dead in Lusignan Prison

Aug 23, 2017

Crippled murder accused Shelton George was found dead at the Lusignan Prison around 05:50 hrs yesterday.
Prison officials confirmed that the 22-year-old man was found motionless in his cell.

Dead: Shelton George

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No marks of violence were found on the inmate’s body.
George was charged for the August 23, 2014 murder of Debra Blackman called “Debbie,” a waitress at a Chinese restaurant on D’Urban Street, Georgetown.
The gunman, believed to be George, was captured on surveillance camera wearing a black and red cap. He was seen walking into the restaurant and shortly after, pumping several bullets into the waitress before running out.
He was held three years after the murder at his mother’s Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home. He was wheelchair-bound.
George was also linked to the July 29, 2014 killing of 40-year-old Bernadette Campbell, who was shot in a minibus by a hooded gunman during what was suspected to be a robbery. Campbell died three months later.
Kaieteur News was informed that George was shot twice to the back in Suriname by Kellon Hinds, who was hiding out there after murdering Sherwyn Barrow. Barrow was slain execution-style in May 2015.
After shooting George, Hinds came back to Guyana in September 2015 and was gunned down in retaliation for the death of 24-year-old Barrow.

