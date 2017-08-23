135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships…Persaud continues to lead Caribbean charge; Braithwaite also battling

As competition at the 135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships hosted by the Dominion of Canada Rifle Association continues at the Connaught Rifle Range, Ottawa, Ontario, Guyana National Rifle Association Fullbore

Captain Mahendra Persaud and fellow countryman Lennox Braithwaite continues to lead the Caribbean’s charge.

Both Persaud and Braithwaite achieved possibles on Monday at the 300m and 600yards respectively. These championships have attracted shooters form around the globe including Caribbean nations, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda and Bermuda.

Monday’s conditions were humid with temperatures reaching the high 20’s in the afternoon. Winds were calm in the morning, gradually increasing in the afternoon, although remaining steady. Four ranges were fired covering two matches, all in the Grand Aggregate.

In the Colonel John Brick match (500y and 600y), there is a three-way tie for first place, all on 100v15. Jon Underwood, Chris Mitchell and James Cook all from the UK will tie-shoot later this week to decide a winner. There were 21 scores of 100.

As for the Norman Beckett match (300m and 800m), Jon Underwood and Alwyn McLean, both from the UK tied for the top spot on 100v17. Similarly, they will tie-shoot later in the week. In this match, there were 16 scores of 100.

The Dick Hampton Aggregate, totaling the scores from Monday, was won by Jon Underwood, GBRT, with a score of 200v32. Nigel Ball and Ian Shaw, both from the GBRT finished second and third respectively.

As for the Grand Aggregate, after six ranges fired, the leader is Jon Underwood, with a score of 300v48. Rick Shouler is in second, 5 v-bulls behind. Persaud was holding down the 33rd spot out of 181 shooters with a score of 297-31 which underscores the closeness of the competition.

Braithwaite was at 72nd with 291-27, T&T Gomez at 92nd (287-22), Jamaica’s Nelson 102 (286-19), A&B’s Greenaway at 123 (283-15), Lee at 150 (272-14), Daniel is at 153, Joseph 154, Coley 158, and Douglas 161.

Yesterday, the Letson and the Alexander of Tunis were scheduled to be shot with the Letson being the first stage of the Governor General’s Prize.

