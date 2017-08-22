Warriors battle St. Kitts Stars tonight in final game at home

By Zaheer Mohamed

Following their first win on home soil against Barbados Tridents on Sunday night, The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be looking to give their fans more to cheer about when they take on St. Lucia Stars tonight at Providence.

The Warriors are still in with a chance of reaching the playoffs, but must win their remaining games handsomely. Following their loss on Thursday and Saturday, Sohail Tanvir was promoted to open the batting with Chadwick Walton, the move paid off as the duo got them off to a flier and the Warriors won the game with five balls to spare.

Speaking with reporters after the contest, man-of-the-match Walton who stroked 92 was happy with the win. “We had to make a change because we can’t do the same thing all the time and expect different results, so it worked for us,” he said.

He felt the pitch played better in the second half so they just had to remain focus. “We had our back against the wall so we needed a win and the players just had to focus more.”

He stated that the victory is important. “This win is important for us because if we had lost tonight then technically we would have been out of the competition so winning the game keeps us in the hunt.”

Meanwhile, Tridents skipper Keiron Pollard said they were confident of defending the total but it’s disappointing they didn’t come out on top. “The key was to bowl straight with some variation and let the batsmen make the mistakes. Chadwick and Guptill were going well, Chadwick was there from the start, he batted well but once you bowl on the stumps, the ground big enough, you just have to hold on to your chances. But I think we lost the game in the first six overs the Warriors batted,” he explained.

Bowling in the power-play overs is one area he would like his team to improve in. “We would like to improve with our bowling, each game, teams have gotten off to a flier that’s a worrying factor for us because when we bat we found it difficult to get off to a fast starts, so that’s an area we need to improve in. Our experienced bowlers now really need to step up to the mantle and take control of that first six overs so the others can back them up, but you know having said that a lot of positives have come out of this game, the way Smith and Kane Williamson batted after we lost Shoaib Malik for whatever reasons, they showed their experience and batted well.

Pollard stated that playing in their conditions will be an advantage for them. “One good thing is that we get the luxury of being comfortable playing in our conditions. We have been on the road for the first six games now we have a lot of time to go home and practice and hopefully that will do us well at Bridgetown on August 29,” he said.

Tonight’s game starts at 18:00hrs.