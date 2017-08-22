Teens’ escape bid from NOC lands them in further trouble

Latest update August 22nd, 2017 12:50 AM
Eleven inmates who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast, on Sunday, have no choice but to stay at the facility for a longer period of time. Charges are likely to be laid against
the teenagers sometime this week.
Kaieteur News understands that six females and five males escaped from the facility around 17:15 hrs on Sunday by scaling a fence. Two females were recaptured almost immediately after their escape and the others were held around 06:00 hrs yesterday aback of the facility.
According to information received, the five boys were behaving disorderly and as a result, they were placed in the confinement area as punishment. However, two of the boys climbed onto the roof of the building and got into the administrative office where they stole a bunch of keys.
The boys reportedly opened the door to the girls’ cell and allowed six of them to leave. They then scaled the fence at the back of the building.
The teens were placed at the correctional facility for various offences ranging from simple larceny to damage to property.
