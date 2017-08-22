Latest update August 22nd, 2017 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teens’ escape bid from NOC lands them in further trouble

Aug 22, 2017 News 0

Eleven inmates who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast, on Sunday, have no choice but to stay at the facility for a longer period of time. Charges are likely to be laid against

The New Opportunity Corps at Onderneeming (file photo)

the teenagers sometime this week.
Kaieteur News understands that six females and five males escaped from the facility around 17:15 hrs on Sunday by scaling a fence. Two females were recaptured almost immediately after their escape and the others were held around 06:00 hrs yesterday aback of the facility.
According to information received, the five boys were behaving disorderly and as a result, they were placed in the confinement area as punishment. However, two of the boys climbed onto the roof of the building and got into the administrative office where they stole a bunch of keys.
The boys reportedly opened the door to the girls’ cell and allowed six of them to leave. They then scaled the fence at the back of the building.
The teens were placed at the correctional facility for various offences ranging from simple larceny to damage to property.

More in this category

Sports

NA Warriors to meet Rose Hall Town Jammers on Sunday in Berbice B/ball final

NA Warriors to meet Rose Hall Town Jammers on Sunday in Berbice...

Aug 22, 2017

The Berbice Amateur Basketball Association 2017 Tournament for teams in Berbice sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial Net continued over the weekend with New Amsterdam Warriors and Ithaca Hardliners...
Read More
Inaugural Guinness Cage Launch on tomorrow at Windjammer Hotel

Inaugural Guinness Cage Launch on tomorrow at...

Aug 22, 2017

Digicel hosts second phase of Big brother clinic at The Marriott

Digicel hosts second phase of Big brother clinic...

Aug 22, 2017

Warriors battle St. Kitts Stars tonight in final game at home

Warriors battle St. Kitts Stars tonight in final...

Aug 22, 2017

Gayle, Samuels for England ODIs

Gayle, Samuels for England ODIs

Aug 22, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice …

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]