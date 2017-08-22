Strange subjects appearing in dem school curriculum

Times really change. Once upon a time, people in high school use to write eight subjects at de big exams. Dem use to write things like English, Maths, Literature, French, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and even Human Biology. Some use to write History and Geography. Dem subjects use to mek sense. Dem was useful.

Couple people who want to build up de numbers use to write Scripture and sometimes that was de only subject dem use to pass. A former big boy had that as his only subject pun he results. Scripture was easy. Today wid all dem pastors, finding Scripture teachers can’t be difficult, but that is not one of de subjects dem children does pass, because Scripture missing from de country.

Now-a-days people writing 20 and one boy write 25. Dem boys want to know wha dem really writing. People writing cooking, computer science, technical drawing (which is a good subject), law, and some subjects that people never know.

But then again, if a child can write 25 subjects it mean that the child more bright than all dem people who running de country and all dem old people who is public servants and dem doctors. None of dem got more than ten subjects at GCE or CSEC. De very old ones use to write Oxford and Cambridge.

De thing is that dem can’t write subjects like commonsense spelling, reading and writing. That is missing from all de subjects people does write, because when some of these same children apply fuh a job, simple commonsense things dem can’t handle.

When it come to writing, some of dem does write like when somebody drop cockroach in ink and loose it to walk pun paper. Spelling is something that is not part of de equation. Is like de examiners don’t check fuh spelling, because computers got spellcheck.

But dem boys want to know wheh these children does get de teachers to teach all dem subjects. In some school dem don’t have teachers to teach anything. And some schools barely got teachers to teach dem common subjects like English and Maths. Wheh de Ministry of Education does find teachers to teach dem other subjects?

Times really change.

Talk half and wait fuh when children gun write 50 subjects one time.