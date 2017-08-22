Sports executive beaten, robbed during home invasion

The President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was on Sunday morning beaten and robbed when three gunmen broke into his Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara home.

One of the gunmen gained entry into Aubrey Hutson’s Lot 24 Middle Street home via a window in the upper flat of the two storey building and once in, he opened a window in the lower flat of the property for his two accomplices.

At the end of the half-hour ordeal, the men escaped with Hutson’s jewellery, passport, cell phone, television and laptop, and even treated themselves to cookies.

They entered the man’s home around 03:30 hrs and left after tying his hands behind his back and putting him to lie on his stomach. His feet were also tied and he was gagged.

Hutson, who is the owner of Office Machines Electronics Laboratory (OMEL), said that he got home a little earlier and fell asleep while looking at the television in the lower flat of his home.

The businessman, who was alone in the building, said that he was subsequently awakened by a “cracking sound” from the stairs and when he looked, he saw a man coming down his stairway with a gun and instructing him not to move.

According to Hutson, the gunman approached him and demanded that he open the door, but before he could have done so, the (gunman) told him to open the window instead.

“I thought that he was leaving and then he tell me to move away and he whistle and two other men came in and tied me,” Hutson noted, while adding that he was gun-butted during this process.

He explained that the men were asking for money and a gun—which they thought he owned.

“I tell them nothing in the house and he tell me that if he find a gun, he gone shoot me with it.”

The businessman said that as he lay on the floor, the men were constantly hitting him and asking him questions while hunting for valuables.

“When I realized that the place was silent, I got in a sitting position and untied myself and went by a neighbour.

Kaieteur News was informed that when the Hutson’s neighbour telephoned ranks at the Sparendaam Police Station, a rank informed the individual that the victim had to visit the station to make a report.

“They don’t know if my skull crack or anything serious happened to me, but they want me to go to the station…I went and make the report and then I went to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.”

Hutson further explained that he got to the hospital at five o’clock in the morning and only received assistance after nine o’clock. “There were only four persons in the Accident and Emergency Unit and it took over four hours for me to see a doctor.”

The devastated sports executive said that he is happy that his wife and children were not in the country.

“I am in Guyana because I love my country and I want to make it better, but after this, I don’t know what will happen,” Hutson reflected.

Investigators visited the scene of the crime and took fingerprints.