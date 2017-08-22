Region 9 contractor arrested in connection with illegal airstrip, plane find

Latest update August 22nd, 2017 12:50 AM
A Region Nine contractor was yesterday arrested by police, as investigations continue into the
discovery of a Beechcraft twin-engine aircraft two Sundays ago.
According to sources, the contractor reportedly used his front-end loader to build an illegal airstrip about 10 miles from Santa Fe.
While investigators have not confirmed, it is believed that the plane, said to be a Brazilian-registered one, and the airstrip, were being used for illegal activities.
Government officials last week confirmed that the plane, which has since been handed over to the army to secure it, had landed at the Region Nine location illegally.
Police reportedly also yesterday seized the front-end loader.
Government is taking the matter seriously, with President David Granger briefed last week Tuesday at the weekly Cabinet meeting. The matter is being treated as a national security issue.
On Friday, Granger travelled to Lethem, a border town that is linked to neighbouring Brazil via a bridge across the Takutu Bridge. There, the President urged security officials to pull out all stops to ensure that the sovereignty of the country and its borders are protected.
The plane was seized after police and other security officials journeyed to the area amid reports of strange flights. They had discovered illegal fuel and other items near a makeshift airstrip days earlier.
A number of men were seen running away from the aircraft when the officials descended upon the area.
Aug 22, 2017The Berbice Amateur Basketball Association 2017 Tournament for teams in Berbice sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial Net continued over the weekend with New Amsterdam Warriors and Ithaca Hardliners...
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
There is no question, not even an ounce of doubt in my mind, that the current leaders in Guyana have already laid out plans... more
A number of commissions of inquiry have been launched by the government. But very few of the reports of these inquiries have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]