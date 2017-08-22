Patterson claims oil experts “lecturing” to Guyana have hidden agenda

…As AFC calls for “balanced” reports

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

Sections of the media have been churning out solid and accurate information on the history of ExxonMobil. Also, a great deal of focus has been placed on issues that are common in oil-rich countries that Guyana

needs to guard against.

Politicians, both in government and opposition, have differing views on the role being playing by the media in an attempt to help shape the developing oil industry. Some feel as though Kaieteur News, in particular, is unjust in highlighting the history of ExxonMobil, while others feel that it is absolutely necessary to do so.

Recently, the Alliance For Change (AFC) hosted a press conference, and the panel was made up of five AFC representatives – Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson; Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; Minister of Public Telecommunication, Cathy Hughes; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin and General Secretary Marlon Williams.

Williams was the only AFC executive member present at that forum who did not express concern about the kind of reporting being done on ExxonMobil.

Ms. Hughes was one who seemed very offended by the reports. She said that too much of a bad light is being shed on ExxonMobil. She suggested that some of the good things that the oil giant has done should be included in articles. The politician noted that she has a journalistic background and knows that balance is of utmost importance.

Gaskin supported the stance taken by Hughes. He even described ExxonMobil as an accountable company and said that Guyana could have done a lot worse.

Ramjattan also weighed in the issue. However, from the outset, he sought to make it clear that while he may not agree with some of the commentary contained in articles about oil-related issues, he remains a strong supporter of democracy, hence has no problem with those who may want to air their views. Nevertheless, the former AFC leader said that some reportage has been harsh and seems to suggest that the media think the government should “shut shop.”

Kaieteur News then questioned Ramjattan as to why he saw the reporting being done as an indication of the media’s desire to “shut shop,” as opposed to a patriotic stance to help Guyana to learn from the mistakes of other countries.

To this Ramjattan responded, “There is no better scrutineer of government than the press. But I have seen opinion in the press that gives the impression—and I respect that opinion and I will fight to the death for that opinion to be expressed—that we should not have gotten into this deal.”

Ramjattan continued, “The trouble is that I differ from that opinion. But respect my view; we want to live the examined life. I agree with what the press is doing to as much as possible inform us. You can give your opinion, but when we give ours’ please respect that too.”

Ramjattan said that the impression is sometimes given that the government does not know what it is doing and that it is hiding something “but that is not true.”

HIDDEN AGENDA

Patterson forms part of a Cabinet sub-committee to look at matters relating to the oil industry. That committee is referred to as the quintet plus one. He suggested that most of the so-called experts who are “lecturing” to Guyana have ulterior motives.

He told media operatives that it is now a “norm” for foreigners to come to Guyana, create a problem, then turn up at his office with a proposal to solve it.

Patterson said, “An individual turns up in Guyana, holds a press conference on oil and gas, and preaches gloom and doom. As soon as he comes to Guyana, he is deemed an expert, because we do not have any experts.”

Patterson continued, “So he comes to Guyana he says chicken licken the sky is going to fall and things like that. Our media, without interrogating the background, takes it.”

He said that some of these, “experts” are politicians who were voted out in their own country and they now come to say what is wrong with Guyana’s industry.

“The very next day, after saying to Guyana gloom and doom, they ring my ministry to make an appointment and say, ‘I have a solution to the problem I told the media about yesterday.’”

Patterson stressed “That is what is becoming the norm… an expert gives a lecture and the very next day he calls to speak to the Minister of Natural Resources or Public Infrastructure to offer a solution to the gloom he prophesied the day before. You can see the sort of jeopardy we face.”