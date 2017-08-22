Krystian Sahadeo qualifies for ITTF World Hopes training and selection camp

National 11years and under player Krystian Sahadeo performed outstandingly at the ITTF Caribbean Hopes Table Tennis Training and selection camp, winning selection to participate in the ITTF Continental Latin

American World Hopes training and selection camp.

The training camp held from the 14th -19th August (prior to the 2017 Caribbean Min and Pre Cadet Table tennis championships) was first for the Caribbean region and was conducted under the auspices of the International Table Tennis Federation, Latin American Table Tennis Union and the Jamaica Table Tennis Association for the 11 years and under participants.

The camp is used to select the best two (2) 11 years and under Boys and Girls from the participating countries at the 2017 edition of the Caribbean championships to participate in the ITTF Continental Latin American World Hopes Training and selection Camp scheduled for Asuncion Paraguay 18th -23rd September 2017. They will compete among the best players from South America, Central America and the Caribbean for possible qualification as a World Hopes prospect.

The ITTF and Latin America Table Tennis Federation used the format of the camp for the first time in the region, to bring the Caribbean in line with the rest of the world in terms of the format used to select World Hopes players.

Krystian follows in the footsteps of his country man, 2016 Caribbean 11 years and under Boys Champion Kaysan Ninvalle, who qualified last year for the ITTF Latin Hopes camp Peru and won Bronze medal and also national women’s champion Chelsea Edghill who was selected in 2012.

Special mention was given to Krystian’s accompanying team mate at the camp, young debutant Jonathan Van Lange who played outstanding and made a good run but came up short against the more experienced players from the Dominican Republic.

Kennard Sahdeo, father of Krystian who accompanied the team to the camp, said he was very pleased with both players adaptation and performance at the camp, he indicated that he felt a lack of experience hampered Jonathan since he felt, like Krystian he played well during the camp and on the first day of the competition.

The camp ended on Saturday last and the players will now switch gears to the championships in their quest to bring Guyana regional honours.

The rest of Guyana national Mini and Pre cadet members who departed Guyana on Sunday morning at 1.15 am on Fly Jamaican flight enroute to Jamaica arrived safely and had their practice session which went well according to national coach Linden Johnson.

The championships commenced yesterday with the Guyana 13 years and under Boys team of Kaysan Ninvale, Isaiah Layne and Jonathan Van Lange being grouped with Jamaica A, St Vincent and St Lucia in the group stages for a place into the semifinals.