GRA sees marked improvements over the last year

Aug 22, 2017

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has recorded vast improvements over the last year.
While Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia has not yet gone into specifics about the strides made, he committed to doing so at an upcoming press briefing.
Statia recently accompanied Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan at a press conference the Minister hosted at his Main Street Office.
At that forum, Statia was asked about the progress made by GRA in getting businesses to clear their tax debts.
The Commissioner-General said that he did not wish to go into much detail because it was the Finance Minister’s press conference.
Statia indicated that he will soon host his own press conference to bring the media up to speed with what is going on down at GRA. He reminded of a year-old promise to the effect that he will resign from the Authority if he failed to make major strides within one year. Statia said that year has elapsed.
Promising to go into more details at the upcoming press conferences, Statia said that over $4B has been collected in arrears so far this year.
The Commissioner-General said that this is clear evidence that the GRA is going after back taxes. He said, “We are trying to find persons who should have been paying their rightful taxes but have not been doing so.”
Statia continued, “We are way ahead in collection this year as compared to last year.”
(Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell)

