GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League –West Demerara

Eagles, Pouderoyen & Golden Warriors take full points

Eagles and Pouderoyen have maintained their unbeaten run whilst Golden Warriors

secured their first points when the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League resumed on Sunday last at the Leonora Track and Field Facility following a prolonged break for rain.

On field action finally got cracking again with solid wins for Eagles FC over Den Amstel in the feature match 4-2, while in the main supporting game, Pouderoyen Thumped Wales United 6-2.

Golden Warriors snared three points as a result of a walk over from Crane Rovers, while Jetty Gunners and Uitvlugt Warriors were to face off but neither team showed up, the match would be recorded with none of the teams securing any points.

Eagles FC soared to an upset 4-2 win over Den Amstel in the feature match of the day. Ronaldo Macey scored the first of his double in 4th minute to hand his team the lead which was increased in the 32nd minute through Glanray Duncan’s goal.

The half time whistle sounded with Eagles leading 2-0. On resumption, Den Amstel were able to reduce the deficit by one in the 59th minute on account of an Anthony Benn effort. But one minute later, Eagles restored their two goal cushion when Adrian Adelph found the back of the nets.

As the exchanges continued with both teams going at each other in search of more goals, Ruben Dainty, on 68 minutes netted Den Amstel’s second goal to make it a 3-2 score line but still in favour of Eagles.

But a determined Eagles side again restored their two-goal advantage when Macey achieved his brace in the 75th minute for a 4-2 lead, the match ended with the score unchanged with Eagles taking full points.

Pouderoyen FC hammered Wales United 6-2 on account of a five-goal performance from Keanu Lawrence who had the goalkeeper retrieving the ball in the 6th, 22nd, 24th, 30th and 90th minute. The other goal was scored by Devin Gaskin in the 80th minute.

Wales responded in the 42nd and 50th minute through goals from Andrew Sookram and Telbert Baptiste.

Two matches will be contested on Saturday at a venue to be confirmed as play continues. From 09:00hrs, Den Amstel will take on Jetty Gunners and two hours later, Uitvlugt Warriors will oppose Golden Warriors.