GABA/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water basketball tournament…Reigning 1st, 2nd and U-23 champs Bounty Colts forge ahead in title defence

By Calvin Chapman

Five matches were played over the weekend in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association in collaboration with Banks DIH 1st, 2nd & Under-23 tournaments at the Burnham Hard Court.

On Saturday evening, Kobras defeated UG Trojans 81-73, in the first match of the double header. A disappointing performance from the Trojans, who have victories against the top two clubs in the division, 2015 champions Eagles and reigning champions Bounty Colts.

The Kobras were positive in the match and dominated the first quarter with a ten-point advantage, with the score 26-16. Trojans then rallied back to take the lead after the first half with a meager one-point lead with the score 45-44. Kobras then outscored Trojans 37-28 in the final half of the game to emerge with an 8-point victory. Amoniki John was the main man for Kobras with a game high 22 points, while Darroll Williams scored an impressive 20 points to lead UG Trojans’ losing battle.

Pacesetters defeated Eagles 82-76 in the second and final match on Saturday, an Under-23 matchup. Pacesetters, who had twelve players in the match, capitalized on the depleted Eagles team who have two players in Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s national camp, preparing for the Inter Guiana Games; those two players are Patrice Agrippa and Akeem Vaughn.

Eagles only employed 6 players in the match up and lost their third Under-23 game of the season despite stellar performances from Travis Belgrave who scored a game high 31 points and Shemar Huntley’s 21 points. Belgrave and Huntley secured 52 of the Eagles 76 points.

Pacesetters burned out Eagles in the match that they were afforded to have rested legs on court throughout, with 7 players on the bench. In the collective effort, Marvin Durant top scored with 21 points, Quincy Dos Santos and Tafawa Daly contributed 14 points each, while Zion Gray (9 points) and Jude Gray (7 points) also chipped in.

Sunday Night

Three matches were played on Sunday at Burnham Court.

Bounty Colts won the first game 63-53 against Plaisance Guardians in the Under-23 division. The Colts continue to extend their lead in this division after just one loss in their first match of the season against UG Trojans. Winning has become easy as breathing for the defending champions Colts and it was another mundane procession for them on Sunday night as Timothy Thompson led the team with a game high 27 points. Colts outscored Guardians in every quarter of the match that was ultimately an easy victory.

University of Guyana Trojans decimated Pepsi Sonics 75-48 in the second match of Sunday night in the 2nd division. Kadeem Peterkin top scored for Trojans with 25 points and was supported by Denzil Ross with 15 points. Terrence Audain scored 18 points in the Sonics embarrassing 27-point defeat.

The third and final match of Sunday was a 1st division game. Bounty Colts, who are also the defending champions in this category, defeated Kobras 74-71. It was business as usual for the unbeaten Colts, led by Shelroy Thomas, who scored a whopping 37 points, while sinking 4 three-pointers in the process. The only other significant contributor to the score board for colts was Dave Causway with 16 points, as Thomas dominated the game.

Travis Burnett top scored with 28 points for Kobras who lost by a meager 3 points.

The tournament is scheduled to resume tomorrow evening with two games at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The first game will see EAGLES Vs COLTS in the Under-23 division from 6:30pm and PACESETTERS Vs SONICS in the second division from 8:30pm.