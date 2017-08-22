Digicel hosts second phase of Big brother clinic at The Marriott

By Zaheer Mohamed

Students from Diamond Special Needs School of East Bank Demerara were given the opportunity to interact with players from the Guyana Amazon Warriors when Digicel hosted the second phase of the Caribbean Premier

League Big Brother Clinic at the Marriott yesterday.

The students were given a few lessons on some of the basics of the game like gripping the ball and bat, and even had the opportunity to test their skills in an indoor game with some of the players.

Digicel Guyana, Communications Manager Vidya Sanichara expressed gratitude to The Marriott for partnering with them. She said it’s a wonderful gesture to give the students an opportunity to meet with the players, adding that special needs are close to their hearts and they have been supporting them for some time.

Fast bowler Rayad Emrit said they are excited to be among the children once again especially after winning on Sunday night. “It’s always a good experience to be in Guyana and we knew the last four games are very important, it’s like four finals before the knock out stage so we have to take each game as it comes,” he added.

“We are going to prepare well for the next game which we have to win. The stadium was absolutely sold out last night, we weren’t the best team the two previous matches and the support from the fans has been good. We know we owe them a lot, it’s been two close games we have lost but that’s how it goes and we have to win our remaining matches.”

Emrit stated that the players were a lot more intent against the Barbados Tridents on Sunday night. “In the first six over Sohail did some hitting for us and hopefully he can continue. In the field we show that we were out there, diving around saving runs and I think the intent was there from ball one,” he said.

Teacher Tricia Michael lauded Digicel for giving the students the opportunity to meet with the players since some of them are interested in the game.

The Programme is designed to give youths from across the Caribbean the opportunity to be mentored by players from the teams in the five territories participating in this year’s Hero CPL.

Phase one of the programme was done prior to the CPL.