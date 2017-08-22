Berbice lawyer slapped with DUI charge

Latest update August 22nd, 2017 12:50 AM
Aug 22, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
Former Magistrate and Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan was yesterday charged with Driving under the influence (DUI) after he appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.
Standing before Magistrate Renita Singh and represented by Attorney Ryan Crawford, Sohan pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on his own recognizance.
He was previously released from lawful custody on $100,000 station bail. This was taken into consideration during the court proceedings, given the amount paid.
The case was postponed until September 15th, 2017 for trial.
According to the Prosecution, Sohan was on Friday last, August 18, arrested at his home after he had reportedly struck a pedestrian while driving along the Williamsburg Public Road. Reports are that after hitting the individual, identified as Dale Roach , a vagrant known for roaming the streets and public road, the attorney drove off, failing to render assistance to the injured man.
The man was subsequently picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He is said to be recovering.
A breathalyzer test that was carried out on Sohan reportedly showed results that his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, 221 micrograms.
The former Magistrate was also placed in custody a few weeks ago for allegedly attempting to pervert the court of justice at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court during a murder trial. He was on that occasion released on his own recognizance as well.
Aug 22, 2017The Berbice Amateur Basketball Association 2017 Tournament for teams in Berbice sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial Net continued over the weekend with New Amsterdam Warriors and Ithaca Hardliners...
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
There is no question, not even an ounce of doubt in my mind, that the current leaders in Guyana have already laid out plans... more
A number of commissions of inquiry have been launched by the government. But very few of the reports of these inquiries have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]