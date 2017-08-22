Latest update August 22nd, 2017 12:50 AM

Berbice lawyer slapped with DUI charge

Aug 22, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

Former Magistrate and Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan was yesterday charged with Driving under the influence (DUI) after he appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

Charged: Chandra Sohan

Standing before Magistrate Renita Singh and represented by Attorney Ryan Crawford, Sohan pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on his own recognizance.
He was previously released from lawful custody on $100,000 station bail. This was taken into consideration during the court proceedings, given the amount paid.
The case was postponed until September 15th, 2017 for trial.
According to the Prosecution, Sohan was on Friday last, August 18, arrested at his home after he had reportedly struck a pedestrian while driving along the Williamsburg Public Road. Reports are that after hitting the individual, identified as Dale Roach , a vagrant known for roaming the streets and public road, the attorney drove off, failing to render assistance to the injured man.
The man was subsequently picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He is said to be recovering.
A breathalyzer test that was carried out on Sohan reportedly showed results that his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, 221 micrograms.
The former Magistrate was also placed in custody a few weeks ago for allegedly attempting to pervert the court of justice at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court during a murder trial. He was on that occasion released on his own recognizance as well.

