17-month-old toddler has “severe” rash, no sign of rape as yet – source

A 17-month -old toddler, who was reportedly sexually molested while in her father’s care, two Mondays ago, is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital for a severe case of rash. It is believed that she contracted the infection from wearing dirty diapers.

While the child is not being treated for injuries she sustained during an alleged rape, the matter is still being investigated by both the police and the Childcare and Protection Agency (CCPA).

Medical practitioners at the hospital have informed social workers that it is difficult to ascertain whether the toddler was sexually assaulted at this stage or whether her injuries are as a result of the rash.

Once the infection is completely treated, the child will be examined again to determine whether she was sexually molested.

If it is found that the little girl was not molested, both parents will continue to share custody while attending counseling sessions.

In an interview with this newspaper, the child’s great grandmother had explained that the child’s father was paying child support and when he asked for his daughter to spend some time with him, the mother did not object.

The man collected the child two Saturdays ago and took her to his Diamond, East Bank Demerara home.

According to the great grandmother, on Monday, August 14, the father called and asked for his daughter’s birth certificate and clinic card, since he wanted to take her for a medical examination.

The mother reportedly found this suspicious and followed him to the Georgetown Hospital.

The child’s father had explained that the same day he collected her from her mother, his wife noticed something strange when she was bathing her and they took her to the hospital where they were informed that the police had to be called in since it was potentially a sexual assault case.

He explained that he went to his ex-wife’s home and informed her.

The matter is still under investigation.