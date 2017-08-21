Seaton hands Guyana another gold at XXIII Goodwill games

Leon Seaton’s fine run of form in the pool continued yesterday when he added to his tally of gold medals by winning the boys 11-12 100m butterfly as the XX111 Goodwill games continued yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Seaton, as he has done previously in this meet, proved too much for his opponents, winning by some distance in one minute 06.16 seconds. Fellow Guyanese Noel Raekwon was his closest rival, placing second in one minute 10.23 seconds, while Sheni St. Hillaire finished third in one minute 11.53 seconds.

Caitlyn Look Fong of Trinidad and Tobago won the girls 11-12 100m butterfly in 1:14.83, while her teammates Kiara Goodridge and Isabella Edwards placed second and third in 1:15.61 and 1:16.31 respectively.

Serena Starke of Suriname won the girls 13-13 100m butterfly in 1:08.36 ahead of Emily Sastrowitomo 1:12.35 and Analee Maharaj of Trinidad and Tobago in 1:18.06.

The boys 13-14 100m butterfly was taken by Jeremiah Vianen of Suriname in 1:02.19, Jordon Mc Millan of Trinidad and Tobago took the runner up spot in 1:02.70 and Jeno Heyns of Suriname third in 1:02.75.

Suriname took the top three podium spots in the girls 15-17 100m butterfly with Anjali Rahan winning the race in 1:11.87, Unique Soetosenojo placed second in 1:12.93 and Tatjana Graanoogst third in 1:13.35.

Darren Liang of The Bahamas claimed the boys 15-17 100m butterfly in 1:00.62, while the Guyanese duo of Phillip De Nobrega and Daniel Scott took second and third in 1:02.12 and 1:03.02 in that order.

Trinidad and Tobago won the girls 8 and under 200m freestyle relay in 2:33.79, while Suriname placed second in 2:43.15 and Barbados third in 2:46.52.

The boys 8 and under 200m freestyle relay was taken by Suriname in 2:16.69, Trinidad and Tobago finished second in 2:16.72 and The Bahamas third in 2:17.45.

Trinidad and Tobago claimed gold in girls 9-10 200m freestyle relay in 2:05.44, while Guyana took silver in 2:08.62 and Suriname bronze in 2:17.67.

The Bahamas took the top podium spot in the boys 9-10 200m freestyle relay in 2:04.04; Suriname placed second in 2:06.17 and Trinidad and Tobago third in 2:07.95.

Trinidad and Tobago 200m freestyle relay 11-12 girls team won their event in 2:04.04, St. Lucia placed second in 2:04.42 and Suriname third in 2:05.56.

Trinidad and Tobago grabbed gold in the boys 11-12 200m freestyle relay in 1:52.73, Guyana who were ahead in the earlier stages of the race slipped into second with a time of 1:53.41 and Suriname third in 1:55.62.

Suriname won the girls 13-14 200m freestyle relay in 1:58.25, Trinidad and Tobago placed second in 2:01.53 and The Bahamas third in 2:04.47.

The boys 13-14 200m freestyle relay was taken by Suriname in 1:43.18, Trinidad and Tobago placed second in 1:45.96 and Barbados third in 1:52.16.

Suriname grabbed the girls 15-17 200m freestyle relay in 1:55.22, Trinidad and Tobago finished second in 2:00.57 and Guyana third in 2:02.34.

The boys 15-17 200m freestyle relay was won by The Bahamas in 1:42.55, Guyana was second in 1:43.10 and Trinidad and Tobago third in 1:43.98.