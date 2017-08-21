‘Pass a lil something?’ Supenaam passengers allege corruption at Parika Stelling

Passengers of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) Parika Ferry Service, using the Ferry between Parika and Supenaam, are once again raising concerns over the management of the boarding system at the Parika Stelling.

Kaieteur News has received several complaints surrounding the issue of boarding the ferry from Parika to Supernaam. The matter had reached the authorities at T&HD, but passengers continue to complain about the treatment meted out to them by staff at the stelling.

One driver recently alleged unfair treatment at the Stelling.

“Every time yuh go to cross is problem and confusion. Only the other day I had to ‘pass something’ to get my Canter on the ferry.

“If yuh have stocks to carry on over (the river), plenty time yuh does got to pay money for yuh truck to pass…and who pay more get in front,” he said.

In addition, the driver alleged that vehicles would line up for hours and still be denied access on the vessel.

He held that travelling between Supenaam and Parika with a vehicle via the ferry service is one of the most frustrating situations one can face.

“It is mentally and physically exhausting.”

The man, who operates a grocery, is of the view that the system is being misused for financial gain.

Despite efforts by the T&HD to curb such occurrences, some commuters have noted the adverse effects the system has had particularly on the business community in the Essequibo region. The drivers had told reported about waiting up to 15 hours to board the ferry and still not able to board.

“Imagine sitting in your car all the time in a line, only to be told at 5:00 a.m. that you cannot get on the boat, as there were ‘other’ vehicles that needed to be loaded.” another driver said.

“When I questioned the personnel as to what exactly are these ‘other’ vehicles and what gives these persons preference over other people who have been waiting for hours, I was greeted with a face which I do not wish to describe. A few minutes later, myself along with other drivers who have been waiting for hours could vividly see drivers who had just arrived ‘pass a lil something’ and were allowed to board the boat.”

“I hope that someone who could better this situation would see this and do something. This needs to stop and we need a regularized and fair system to be put in place so that travellers could be eased of the nightmare of travelling with a vehicle between Parika and Supenaam. I have only described one instance of this nightmare; I have been in this situation many other times,” he said.