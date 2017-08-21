Guyana’s will to address gender inequality too weak to effect change

– UK High Commissioner

United Kingdom High Commissioner, Greg Quinn has admitted that he made little or no progress in his efforts to raise awareness and improve on gender equality in Guyana.

Quinn recently hosted a press conference at his Bel Air residence.

At that forum Quinn said that the Commission will continue its work on gender equality.

Quinn admitted that he has seen no change resulting from the ongoing work which he started two years ago.

“Frankly, we have made no progress…and the reason for that is not a lack of will on the part of the government. The reason is the lack of will on the part of the population to address the fundamental issues.”

Quinn asserted that there are still “far too many men and far too many women in Guyana who think that what has been happening in the past is still acceptable.”

The High Commissioner said that it is critical for Guyanese to understand that there is nothing acceptable about a man beating his wife, girlfriend or child. He said that way too many still see such abuse as okay or justifiable “and that is something I think should bring shame to every man and women who think that way.”

Quinn said that it is now up to the Guyanese population “to stand up against this which is wrong on so many levels.”

The UK envoy noted that gender inequality robs a country of development. He said, “You cannot develop a country if 50 per cent of the population finds themselves in a subservient position.”

Quinn encouraged every right thinking Guyanese to do his or her part to remove gender inequality.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, who is one of the three women in a 16 member Cabinet, said that Guyana has been making strides on the gender equality front.

She said that she was not in a position to weigh in on what High Commissioner Quinn said as she was unaware of the mandate of the Commission in addressing gender inequality in Guyana.

“I am not aware that the High Commission had a very specific and strong mandate in the areas of gender equality so, maybe he was talking of a specific programme.”

Hughes said that generally speaking, she thinks that women are being given many opportunities and are being looked out for. The Minister then pointed to some of the provisions that she thinks are being made to address the issue. In this regard, Hughes spoke of a “Commission on Women which also looks at gender and they recently presented a report in Parliament.”

“From where I sit there are several training programmes that continue to be held where we are advocating that women take the lead in several different sectors and agencies.”

Hughes said that she is aware of some female parliamentarians who have gone to the United Kingdom “for their usual parliamentary association training.”

She said that activities that address gender equality are even going on in her Ministry. Hughes spoke of the efforts in the women in ICT programme as well as a code sprint as well as a hackathon where female participation was high.

“I am very strong in saying, at many different fora, that women have a role to play and we want women to sit at the same table. I also say often that when we talk about the development of Guyana we get a women’s prospective that is part of any discussion. So I hope I am throwing my weight around in those areas.”