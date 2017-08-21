Latest update August 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana sweep Men’s, Women’s titles at XXV Senior Caribbean Squash C/ships

Aug 21, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana re-asserted their dominance of Caribbean Squash when they claimed both the Men’s and Women’s Team Titles at the National Squash Center in St. Vincent.  The women, playing a virtual final against Barbados, claimed wins at the bottom of the order by Victoria Arjoon, Larissa Wiltshire and

Guyana Senior Squash team proudly fly the Golden Arrowhead following their victories.

Taylor Fernandes to clinch the title. The only two loses coming at the hand of Caribbean Champion Meagan Best and runner up Karen Meakins.
The Men’s team worked a little harder for their victory, as they got off to a fast start at the bottom of the line up, with wins from Jason Ray Khalil and Nyron Joseph. Jamaica was able to pull back two wins, with victories from Caribbean Men’s Champion Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrows. However, 46year veteran, Richard Chin playing number three on the team, came on and clinically dispatched Julian Morrison in three games to help Guyana clinch its second title of the afternoon.
However, Guyana lost the overall title on count back after finishing tied with Barbados with 24 points. (They won by 13 wins…mostly won in the Vets division).

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL cricket…Walton’s 92 keep Warriors’ semi-finals dream alive despite Smith’s 3rd CPL ton

Hero CPL cricket…Walton’s 92 keep Warriors’ semi-finals...

Aug 21, 2017

By Sean Devers A masterful 92 from 32-year-old Chadwick Walton gained him the Man-of the-Match and over shadowed Dwayne Smith’s fourth t20 century as the Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados...
Read More
Seaton hands Guyana another gold at XXIII Goodwill games

Seaton hands Guyana another gold at XXIII...

Aug 21, 2017

Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street Football…Future Stars needle Back Circle, claim championship; Tiger Bay claw past ESPN for 3rd

Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street...

Aug 21, 2017

Essequibo Table Tennis Sub-committee host First competition in 20 years

Essequibo Table Tennis Sub-committee host First...

Aug 21, 2017

Guyana sweep Men’s, Women’s titles at XXV Senior Caribbean Squash C/ships

Guyana sweep Men’s, Women’s titles at XXV...

Aug 21, 2017

Deep South August Games

Deep South August Games

Aug 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Jerry was the best

    Jerry Lewis, the comedian who died yesterday, from natural causes, may not be well known to the present generation of movie... more

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]