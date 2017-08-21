Guyana sweep Men’s, Women’s titles at XXV Senior Caribbean Squash C/ships

Guyana re-asserted their dominance of Caribbean Squash when they claimed both the Men’s and Women’s Team Titles at the National Squash Center in St. Vincent. The women, playing a virtual final against Barbados, claimed wins at the bottom of the order by Victoria Arjoon, Larissa Wiltshire and

Taylor Fernandes to clinch the title. The only two loses coming at the hand of Caribbean Champion Meagan Best and runner up Karen Meakins.

The Men’s team worked a little harder for their victory, as they got off to a fast start at the bottom of the line up, with wins from Jason Ray Khalil and Nyron Joseph. Jamaica was able to pull back two wins, with victories from Caribbean Men’s Champion Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrows. However, 46year veteran, Richard Chin playing number three on the team, came on and clinically dispatched Julian Morrison in three games to help Guyana clinch its second title of the afternoon.

However, Guyana lost the overall title on count back after finishing tied with Barbados with 24 points. (They won by 13 wins…mostly won in the Vets division).