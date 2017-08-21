GPL wukking to build up de population

When GPL start to give plenty blackout dem boys didn’t realize was a planned something. Guyana was getting blackouts since Noah was a li’l boy. People at one stage get accustom to it. It use to happen so much that at one time people use to put dem children outside and when de lights come on dem children use to behave like if was Christmas.

Dem use to shout “Lights” and people use to run out dem house just like when dem does run out when people holler “Fire.”

But this time was a Cabinet decision fuh GPL give people plenty blackout. Uncle Freddie use to complain about de blackout. Soon de whole country start to complain. Dem didn’t realize that when you get blackout, unless you got a generator you can’t watch TV.

If you was somebody who like read you couldn’t read because you forget about using candle. That lef one thing; mek babies. That is de best thing people can do when dem have blackout. Uncle Freddie use to get plenty because he only got one daughter and de idea was for him to mek more children. But in this case was like throwing water pun duck back. You can carry de horse to de water but you can’t mek it drink if it got a blockage in its throat.

De Cabinet realize that de population want building up and de only way this can happen is if you give blackout.

De problem wid de plan is that GPL tekking it too serious. Instead of giving blackout in de night, de power company giving it day and night. And de other problem is when dem bring back de light dem does put so much force that some people house bun down.

Dem boys seh that at one time before de company change de General Manager, de idea was to force people to call fuh de Amaila Falls project. People using blackout to do nuff things. Dem bandits using it to rob people; young people using it fuh de other purpose and old people does use it watch de stars because dem claim how de stars did disappear.

Talk half and hope GPL find out wha people really want to do.