Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street Football…Future Stars needle Back Circle, claim championship; Tiger Bay claw past ESPN for 3rd

Future Stars has gone one step further in cementing their status as one of the best five-a-side teams in Guyana when they needled Back Circle early Sunday morning to win the final of the Second Ground Entertainment / Extra Beer / Ballers in the Summer Street knock-out football tournament.

Featuring a combo of young, talented and smart players, Future Stars, in their journey to the top of the ladder have defeated the best teams in the business. In lifting the top prize of $400,000, the City side had earlier blanked another talented team, ESPN 4-0 in their semi final on account of a brace of goals each off the boot of Akeemo Anthony (7th, 24th) and Jamal Cozier (12th, 28th).

What made the ESPN win even more commendable is the fact that ESPN did not concede a single goal in the competition up to that stage.

In the final which served up a fierce battle with Back Circle, Future Stars’ agility and ability to be very quick on the ball and letting off shots made the difference as Jamal Cozier’s 18th minute dagger was all that was needed to seal the top prize and improve the status of the champs as the club to beat.

However, Back Circle did put up a good fight in the final and like Future Stars; they too have proven a serious contender as one of the best in this format of the game they pocketed the runner-up prize of $150,000. Back Circle’s semi final clash with Tiger Bay saw them taming the Tiger 2-0.

The players on target were Adrian Aaron in the 7th minute and Jermaine Beckles in the 28th minute.

After failing at the semi finals hurdle, ESPN and Tiger Bay had to settle for a date in the third place match. The Tigers were back to their dominant best in this match and were led to the third prize of $75,000 thanks to the diminutive Deon Alfred who fired in both goals in the 2-0 win.

Alfred punctured the nets in the 4th and 9th minute as the boys from the Bay relegated ESPN to the fourth prize of $50,000. The top three clubs also received trophies. Future Stars’ Jamal Cozier was named the Most Valuable Player of the competition.

Results of the final night:

Final – Back Circle-0 vs Future Stars-1: Jamal Cozier-18th.

Third Place – Tigerbay-2 vs ESPN-0: Deon Alfred-4th and 9th.

Semi-final-1 – Back Circle-2 vs Tigerbay-0: Adrian Aaron-7th, Jermaine Beckles-28th.

Semi-final -2 – ESPN-0 vs Future Stars-4: Akeemo Anthony-7th & 24th, Jamal Cozier-12th & 28th.