Captured carjacker is suspect in car theft spree on E.C.D.

Police have detained a 25-year old South Turkeyen, Sophia man for the theft of a car last month, and will also question him about a spate of carjackings on the East Coast of Demerara.

A police release said that the suspect was detained yesterday in Dennis Street. He is said to have admitted to stealing a car on July 28, that was parked on a bridge in Canal No. One, West bank Demerara .

“The vehicle was recovered on August 11th, 2017 in D Field Sophia, whilst in possession of the suspect who, managed to escape the police dragnet”.

At approximately 01:00hrs yesterday, police on patrol in Dennis Street spotted the suspect, who immediately began to flee from the area. He was pursued and apprehended.

The matter has since been referred to the police station at West Demerara where the crime was committed.

Just last Thursday, two armed men escaped with a car belonging to a University of Guyana (UG) lecturer, after ordering him at gunpoint to lie on the road as they escaped with his car.

The lecturer had parked his blue Toyota Allion, registration number PNN 1871in front of his yard at Bel Air, Georgetown at around 19.15 hrs, and was about to open his gate, when the gunmen attacked.

The men collected his car keys and cellular phone and demanded that he lie on the roadway.

They then jumped into his car and escaped. A report has been made to the police. The vehicle has two lotus logos on the front windscreen along with “Our Sweet Angel.”

The lecturer is offering a reward to anyone with information that would lead to the recovery of the vehicle. Those willing to assist can contact the victim on 643-6283 or call the nearest police station.

And just over a week ago, a pastor and her husband were held at gunpoint and forced to hand over their car after three armed men confronted the couple and their 11-year-old daughter outside their Industry, East Coast Demerara home.

Edward Skinner, 59, his wife, Savatri, who is a pastor, were attacked by the men, who had arrived in a white Toyota Allion.

The robbers, and their driver escaped with the couple’s silver-grey Primio, PRR 2124, as well as Pastor Skinner’s handbag and cash, which included some of the church offerings. The car also contained some items that the couple had bought at Stabroek Market before heading home.

Mr. Skinner said he was unable to identify the attackers, who wore dark clothing and had toques partially concealing their faces.

The family was heading home from the East Bank of Demerara, but had stopped briefly at the Stabroek Market. They then headed to Industry, while travelling along the railway embankment.

His wife was driving, but none of them recalled seeing anyone following them.

However, just as they turned into their driveway, the occupants of a white Toyota Allion also stopped a short distance away.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter came out of the vehicle to open the gate and it was then that three men exited the parked car and held a gun to Mrs. Skinner’s head.

He said that the men ordered them to go into their yard. They then drove off with the stolen car.

Last June, bandits shot 44-year-old Jewel Gibson in the stomach outside her residence at Lot 2, Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The attack occurred about six houses away from the Sparendaam Police Station.

Gibson is reportedly employed as a librarian with the Guyana Defence Force.

The robbers made off with Gibson’s cell phone, house keys, and the keys for the Toyota Premio she was driving.

It is believed that the robbers had intended to steal Gibson’s car, which she only acquired a few months ago.