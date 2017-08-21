Boy, 11, desperately needs a kidney

After he complained of feeling unwell, eleven-year-old Kamhai Ramnarine’s mother took him to the Suddie Hospital where he was admitted and treated for fever and excessive vomiting.

Doctors conducted further tests on the lad and discovered that his haemoglobin (blood count) was 7.3.

The young man, after being hospitalized for three days was discharged with medication.

His mother, Yashoda Persaud was instructed to return to the hospital with him within two weeks for follow up treatment. During a check-up it was discovered that Ramnarine’s blood count had dropped to 6.3.

After he was unable to stand, doctors referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a kidney function test. Ramnarine was later diagnosed with kidney failure.

According to his mother, “The doctors told me that both of my son’s kidneys are damaged and he needs to have a kidney transplant.”

Persaud said that her son’s condition is deteriorating, since he has already begun to develop problems with his sight and hearing.

A month prior to his diagnosis, Persaud said that her son would constantly complain of being in pain and feeling exhausted whenever he returns home from school.

“I did not take his complaints seriously because I always thought that it was due to the fact that he was playing in school. I used to tell him to go and rest and by the next day he would feel better.”

An inconsolable Persaud said “When I heard that he has to get a kidney transplant I was ready to donate one of my kidneys to him. He is my only child but I cannot give him because I am not compatible because my blood type is O- and his is B+.”

The founder of Champions of Change Organization, Sabrina Craig, said that the organization is handling the case.

She said that the non-governmental organization is in the process of raising funds to take Ramnarine to New York where he will undergo a kidney transplant.

The doctor that is expected to perform the kidney transplant will be coming to Guyana in October to determine the cost for the operation.

The members of Champion of Change, along with Ramnarine and his mother, will be venturing to Suriname on Thursday to meet with different doctors to get various opinions about his condition.

Jamie Osborne, a member of Champion of Change Organization, said that the only treatment for Ramnarine is for him to undergo a kidney transplant.

“Every day his condition is deteriorating.”

Ramnarine is presently being treated at GPHC. He is expected to start dialysis treatment soon.

The mother said that she is grateful for all the financial and psychological support that she is receiving from members of the organization.

Ramnarine disclosed that he recently wrote the Secondary School Entrance Examination (SSEE) and was awarded a place at the Ann Regina Multilateral School.

According to Ramnarine, “I would like to go to school in September but I don’t know if that is possible. I would have to be going back and forth at the hospital. Sometimes I do feel well and the next time I feel sick and cannot get out of bed.”