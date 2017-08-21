BCB to host U13 tourney

The President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Mr. Dhieranidranauth Somwaru (ag) has announced that the Board will be hosting an Under 13 competition in the county, that will be played in four zones, using the two innings format in one day; West Berbice, New Amsterdam Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne.

The Competition is aimed at targeting youths who are born on or after August 2004, and who live in the respective geographical areas. Mr. Somwaru in his statement said that it is the opportune time for these games, since the kids are available as they are on school holiday, and the Board will utilise this opportunity to earmark on talent for the future.

Chairman of Selectors for the Junior Panel of the BCB, Leslie Solomon, is optimistic that this initiative will encourage the younger generation to start their careers early, and to develop into great cricketers. Mr. Solomon is encouraging all clubs to support this initiative, by submitting all eligible players to the Berbice Cricket Board office at 8-5 St. Ann Street New Amsterdam, or make contact by telephone number 333-2375 .

Additionally, sessions are set for Monday and Tuesday at venues across the county for selection of teams. Mr. Solomon, National Player Tremayne Smartt, Natasha Gangoo, Kwesi Maltay, Junior Blair and Andre Percival will be conducting sessions in various areas to shortlist players that will be representing the zones.

The Competition will commence on August 24. Cricket Clubs in Berbice will be notified via email of all information pertaining to this Under 13 competition.