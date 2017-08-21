135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships…Persaud starts on encouraging note; 3rd in Army & Navy 900m shoot

Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud has started his quest for top honours at the 135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships with a good first day shoot.

Persaud at 500m gained a score of 49.7, 600m 49.5, 800m 74.11 and 900m 75.7. His 900m score was a perfect shoot where he placed 3rd, a huge achievement.

The top two shooters only bettered Persaud on Vs with 9 and 8, respectively.