Latest update August 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships…Persaud starts on encouraging note; 3rd in Army & Navy 900m shoot

Aug 21, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud has started his quest for top honours at the 135th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships with a good first day shoot.

Mahendra Persaud

Persaud at 500m gained a score of 49.7, 600m 49.5, 800m 74.11 and 900m 75.7. His 900m score was a perfect shoot where he placed 3rd, a huge achievement.
The top two shooters only bettered Persaud on Vs with 9 and 8, respectively.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL cricket…Walton’s 92 keep Warriors’ semi-finals dream alive despite Smith’s 3rd CPL ton

Hero CPL cricket…Walton’s 92 keep Warriors’ semi-finals...

Aug 21, 2017

By Sean Devers A masterful 92 from 32-year-old Chadwick Walton gained him the Man-of the-Match and over shadowed Dwayne Smith’s fourth t20 century as the Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados...
Read More
Seaton hands Guyana another gold at XXIII Goodwill games

Seaton hands Guyana another gold at XXIII...

Aug 21, 2017

Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street Football…Future Stars needle Back Circle, claim championship; Tiger Bay claw past ESPN for 3rd

Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street...

Aug 21, 2017

Essequibo Table Tennis Sub-committee host First competition in 20 years

Essequibo Table Tennis Sub-committee host First...

Aug 21, 2017

Guyana sweep Men’s, Women’s titles at XXV Senior Caribbean Squash C/ships

Guyana sweep Men’s, Women’s titles at XXV...

Aug 21, 2017

Deep South August Games

Deep South August Games

Aug 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Jerry was the best

    Jerry Lewis, the comedian who died yesterday, from natural causes, may not be well known to the present generation of movie... more

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]