XXIII Goodwill games …Guyana land Gold in boys 11-12 and Girls 9-10 400m freestyle relay

Guyana captured gold in the boys 11-12 400m freestyle relay and girls 9-10 400m freestyle relay when the XXIII Goodwill games continued yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Leon Seaton gave Guyana a brilliant start as he took an early lead and widened the gap immensely, while his team mates Ejaz Mohamed, Ethan Gonsalves and Noel Raekwon maintained their dominance throughout. The all swam brilliantly with Raekwon anchoring in a time of 4 minutes 14.70 seconds.

Trinidad and Tobago which comprised Kristoff Vialva, Prince Moreau, Sheni St. Hillaire and Keishawn Daniel took silver in 4:19.40, while Surinamese Preston Kasdiran, Keyel Benschop, Shafiq Tangali and Marlon Borger grabbed bronze in 4:22.05.

Patrice Mahaica, Aleka Persaud, Monique Watson and Ariel Rodrigues resisted the challenges of their closet rival Trinidad and Tobago to win the girls 9-10 400m freestyle relay in 4 minutes 50.05 seconds, while the twin island republic team of Amelia Rajack, Mya Wells, Lyla Browne and Joy Blackett finished in 4:50.26. Barbados was third in 5:01.47.

The Guyanese quartet of Accalia Khan, Nikita Fiedtkou, Teshanna Hunter and Kenita Mahaica grabbed silver in the girls 15-17 400m freestyle relay in 4:33.58 behind their Surinamese counterparts in 4:23.62; Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 4:33.60.

The Guyana boys 15-17 400m freestyle relay team of Phillip De Nobrega, Daniel Scott, Alex Winter and Antonio Rodrigues placed second in 3:49.52; The Bahamas won the encounter in 3:47.63 and Trinidad and Tobago was third in 3:49.54.

The boys 8 and under 200m medley relay was taken by team Trinidad and Tobago in 2:37.58, The Bahamas finished second in 2:38.90, while Suriname placed third in 2:44.36.

The Bahamas won the boys 9-10 400m freestyle relay 4:37.82, Trinidad and Tobago placed second in 4:44.31 and Suriname third in 4:52.21.

Suriname took the girls 11-12 400m freestyle in 4:39.22; The Bahamas finished second in 4:44.68 and St. Lucia third in 4:46.42.

Suriname took the top podium spot in the girls 13-14 400m freestyle in 4:27.82, while The Bahamas took silver in 4:24.98 and Guyana (Jaden George, Danielle George, Sophia Pinol and Donna Carter) third in 4:33.14.

The boys 13-14 400m freestyle relay was taken by Suriname in 3:51.80, Trinidad and Tobago placed second in 3:55.25 and Barbados third in 4:13:05.

The games continue today.