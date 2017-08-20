Snatchers FC pleads for GFF and RFA to censor organiser of ‘El Classico’ tourney

Kerry Jarvis, President of the Snatchers Football Club (SFC), an affiliate of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) which is affiliated to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is pleading with the relevant bodies to intervene in a situation which he deems, unhealthy for the sport in the association.

Jarvis has informed Kaieteur Sport that the organiser of a competition called ‘El Classico’ which had intended to feature the top four clubs from the RFA league has unceremoniously kicked his club, SFC out of the competition owing to an unrelated incident that occurred hours after his club had defeated Tabatinga 4-1, two Saturday’s ago.

The win then meant that SFC had earned a date to face Saints Football Club in the final; Saints earned a bye to the championship match which Kaieteur Sport understands was played last night between Saints and Tabatinga.

Jarvis revealed that his players were celebrating at the Saints ground following their win over Tabatinga two Saturdays ago – they also defeated Gladiators 3-2 – when an incident between one of his players and the DJ, escalated into a squabble that eventually involved a number of persons present at the venue.

The incident he {Jarvis} said would have taken place about four hours after the match but yet his team was kicked out of the competition without even a hearing and despite his pleas for a proper investigation into the matter.

He said that letters were also written to the RFA and GFF for the respective bodies to investigate the matter after Snatchers FC received a letter stating that they were disqualified from the competition (without a hearing) but to date nothing has been done as the organiser has been allowed to run the show his way.

The President and owner of the Snatchers believes that the silence of the RFA as the custodian of the sport in the association does not do any good for the game as his players, who have played well and earned their place in the final, were booted out.

He informed that he had entered a male and female team in the competition and paid $20,000 each as an entrance fee for the competition which had a top prize of $100,000.

This newspaper was informed that the organiser, after booting Snatchers from the tournament, allowed Gladiators and Tabatinga to play each other with the winner playing Saints FC last night in the final.

Jarvis even stated that his club would have been open to sanctioning the player who was involved in the incident despite the fact that he was not responsible for starting same; but they were not afforded the courtesy of being called to a hearing to investigate the matter.

He is adamant that the RFA or the GFF needs to get to the bottom of this issue and act accordingly. Kaieteur Sport was also reliably informed that the St. Ignatius Village Council has written Snatchers FC banning them for one-year from using the Saints ground.