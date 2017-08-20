RHTYSC/Republic Bank 2017 School Holiday Camp…Matthew Peters cops top student award as dozens graduate

“Education is the key to a successful future and each one of you should strive to make sure that your full potential in the classroom is attained. Strive at all times to be the best at everything you do but remember to put

your faith in the god you serve as he is the only person who would never fail you in Life.” Those were the words of advice of long serving Rose hall Town Youth & sports Club, MS, Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster to the graduating class of 2017 of the RHTYSC/Republic Bank School Holiday Camp.

Dozens of students attended and successfully completed Camp with the main objectives of getting prepared for entrance into Secondary schools in September, to understand their responsibilities as Role Models and to be taught how to play the game of cricket. The students were taught Maths, English, Social Studies, Spanish and Integrated Science, while they were also involved in numerous lectures on topics of interest to them including Drug Abuse, Peer pressure, Choosing Friends, Classroom Manners, Suicide, Respect for Elders and Public Speaking. A special sports session was also conducted each week in an effort to promote the importance of sports in a human overall development. Foster used the opportunity to appeal to the attentive youths to view the next five years in Secondary Schools as the most important of their lives as it would shape their future.

Education and Sports, he advised are the best way to overcome poverty and that all efforts must be made to fulfill every potential. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, as Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, would continue to invest heavily into youths as long as the organisation exists and Foster stated that it is time for other clubs to follow in the footstep of the 2016 Medal of Service Awardee Club. He expressed gratitude to the Rose Hall Town Branch of Republic Bank, especially Harry Dass Ghaness, Theresa Foo and Seema Brijemal.

Camp Director, Rohan Etwaru described the 11th edition as a total success and stated that all of the students showed improvements during the six weeks of classes. Noting that they were all properly prepared for the Secondary School environment, Etwaru urged them to remain focused and not to be distracted by social issues. He praised the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, and its eight cricket teams for its continuing investment into education as it has changed the lives of countless youths in Berbice. He reported a 100% pass rate at the end of term test and praised the students for their personal discipline and commitment.

Matthew Peters copped the Student of the Academy Award along with the best student award for English. Peters acquired a pass rate of 96.5%. The other awardees were Most Improved Student “Nyasha Marlow”, Most Disciplined Student “Yogesh Kumar”, Best Attendance and Punctuality “Eve Sattaur”, Best Student for Social Studies “Keston Campbell”, Best Student for Science “Ashmini Jaigobin” and Best Student for Maths “Dinesh Somai”.

Each of the Awardees received a supply of Educational supplies, while every student at the Camp received a school bag and exercise books.