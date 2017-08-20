RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc Patron Green Economy Tournament …KSM Investment hands over Polo T/Shirts to four semifinalists.

All plans are falling into place for the successful hosting of the first ever finals of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club/Kares Engineering Inc Patron’s Green Economy Softball Cricket Tournament. The tournament is been

organised in honour of the Club’s Patron 72nd Birthday and to promote the effect of Climate Change to Berbicians. The semifinals and finals of the tournament would be played on Sunday 27th August, 2017, at the Area ‘H’ Ground.

Four teams would be batting for the top prize of $500,000 and the Green Economy Trophy. The four semifinalists are Jai Hind Cricket Club of Albion, Grill Master of Canje, Prophecy Boys of Port Mourant and Hard Knock of Manchester/Ulverston. The four teams on Thursday last attended a pre-finals meeting with RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster who stressed that no form of indiscipline would be tolerated and that all of the teams would be expected to be at the venue by 08.30 hours.

Representatives of the semifinalists also received 13 coloured Polo T/Shirts each which were donated by Mr. Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Investment. The teams would use the T/Shirts for the semifinals, 3rd place Playoff and the finals. The long serving Secretary/CEO expressed gratitude to KSM Investment for the T/Shirts which would allow the four teams to be properly attired for the matches.

The semifinals would be played using the 10-Overs format, the 3rd Place Playoff would be played 15-Overs per side, while the finals would be played using 20/20. The Tournament started with eighteen teams drawn from across the ancient county and was played over two weekends at the Hampshire Cricket Ground and the Area ‘H’ Ground in front of capacity crowds. All four captains at the meeting expressed confidence of copping the top prize of the largest ever cricket tournament to be organised in Berbice and stated that the event has been well organised with no negative incidents. David Lukenauth of Grill Master disclosed that his team has been working hard to be in top shape to take home the top prize, while Adrian Singh of Jai Hind, Elroy Williams of Hard Knock and Chandrashakker Arjune of Prophecy Boys expressed similar confidence.

The first runner up would take home $300,000 and a Trophy, 2nd runner up would pocket $100,000 and trophy while the 4th place would have to be contended with $50 000. The Man of the Finals would take home $50,000 and a trophy.

The tournament is being sponsored by several sponsors including Kares Engineering Inc, Bakewell, KSM Investment, S. Jagmohan Construction Services, Ministry of the Presidency, Annirud Ramcharitar Construction, BK International and Regal Enterprise among others.