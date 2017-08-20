Latest update August 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Republic Bank, Trophy Stall and Office of the Prime Minister among main sponsors

All is set as a number of companies including the Republic Bank Rose Hall Branch, Trophy Stall and the Office of the Prime Minister are among the main sponsors for the Nand Persaud and Company Limited Sky Plus, One Day Sprint Classic horserace meet. The event is on today at the Company’s racing facilities at No 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.
Dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic”, the seven race meet has over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.
A late flurry of entries has seen over 65 entered for the meet which will see the races being run in a straight line from start to finish with the distances being 880 and 660 yards.
The feature D and lower 880 yards event for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy compliments of the Office of the Prime Minister and The Republic Bank, has a top notch filed assembled. The likes of Golden Blue Echo, Brave Sky, Honey Flow, T and T, Release the Beast, Got To go and the newly imported Wild Excitement of the Shariff racing stable are included in the field.
The other events on the day are the H and lower 880yars gallop for the top prize of $300,000 and trophy. There is an event for J and lower animals for the $200,000 winner’s money and trophy over 660 yards.
The K and lower 660 yards race for a winning take of $140,000 and trophy. There is three L class events listed on the day’s programme for winning pockets of $100,000 and trophy each.
Other horses expected to race are – Sweet Return, Fire In Line, Got To Go, Silver Bell, Storm Bird, The Rock, Call She Royal, Royal Prince, Strike Again, Irish Boy, Dorn To Dance, Flow Joe, Royal Paymaster, Royal Son, I am Back, Ready to Romance, Irish Baby and Massapequa Dr, Victoria Secret, Physical Disturbance, Cow Boy, Not This Time, Lets Be True, Confusion and Elise Vision among others.
Among other sponsors on board are Dalip Trading, 4R Bearings, Vimal Ganesh Trucking Service, Annirude Ramcharitar Construction, Denroy Budhoo Trucking Service, T Ganesh Rice Farming and V Bharaspat Trucking Service among others.
Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the organisers. The Coordinator is Mohendra Persaud.

 

