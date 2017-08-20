Linden hosts first Towa Towa and Mountain Canary whistling competition

Latest update August 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Three trophies are up for grabs as Lennox Arthur and Friend gave caged birds owners for the
first time an opportunity to showcase their wards/birds whistling talent to the public today in front of Baker’s Residence at the Gardens on David Rose Avenue.
According to the brainchild behind the event, Lenny Arthur, birds only whistle when they are peaking/performing. “A lot of people minding caged birds as a hobby and a sport, so I came up with the idea, because these chaps don’t have anything or anywhere to showcase their sport and what birds can do – that is whistle.”
Arthur claimed that after the idea came to his mind he spoke with a friend in Georgetown and explained to him what he wants to do and he was interested and donated three trophies.
Arthur noted that the competition was to held on Emancipation Day but had to be postponed. “It was postponed from Emancipation Day because birds only race or whistle when they are peaking. They just don’t whistle like that, they perform without looking at anybody, they have to exercise and that exercise period took two weeks thus postponing until Sunday. “
Whistling time 06:00 hrs and trophies will be given to first, second and third place winners.
(Jacquey Bourne)
