Linden athletes presented with funds raised at Kares Boyce/Jefford Classic VIII

The Kares Engineering Inc. Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic VIII yesterday handed over an undisclosed sum of cash to three of Linden and Guyana’s top athletes that it had raised at the eight edition of its athletics meet at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground, Linden last weekend.

The signature track and field event in Linden had opened the fund with a lucrative first financial donation; following that pioneering initiative, several individuals, groups and businesses present at the meet made pledges that were accumulated and divided among the three athletes yesterday.

Those who benefitted from the funds included multiple CARIFTA Games medalist, Chantoba Bright, World Junior silver medalist, Daniel Williams and Guyana’s first sprint gold medalist at the CARIFTA Games, Compton Caesar.

It was not the first time that the Boyce/Jefford Committee enacted such an initiative. In 2014, the group did the same thing for middle distance phenom, Cassey George. The idea is that the funds will directly impact the development of the athletes.

Williams was a big winner at the Boyce/Jefford Classic VIII last weekend. The sprinter was the best male sprinter on show, winning the Champion male athlete award and $50,000 as a result. It was no different for him in the International Men’s 200m.

Bright also won the International Women’s Long Jump. The contributions yesterday was added incentives for the athletes, who placed Guyana on the map in athletics. Chairman of the Boyce & Jefford Committee, Colin Boyce, who handed over the funds, said that this component of giving back to the athletes and community is an established feature of the annual competition.

According to Boyce, if not the athletes directly, the Boyce/Jefford Committee is in the habit of donating to a charitable organisation in Linden annually. He said that they do not always make their efforts public, but giving back to the community is a strong feature of the event.

The Boyce and Jefford Classic was started in 2010, and has been able to endure in Linden for eight years without attracting any sponsorship from that community. The event was the first to invite participation of Aliann Pompey in Guyana for the first time in 2011 and Marian Burnette a year later.

Kares Engineering Inc., The National Sports Commission, Ansa McAl Trading Ltd. under its Smalta and Lucozade brands, K&B Mining, Guyana Tourism Authority and Red Wing Shoes at VSH United were the major sponsors of the 2017 Boyce/Jefford Classic.