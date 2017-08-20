Letter to the Sports Editor…Belle Vue Sports Club issues warning

Dear Sports Editor,

Belle Vue Sports Club was made to understand that another Group of people are using the Clubs name to Solicit Donations (Monetary and other forms) both in person and on Social Media. Please be advised that no one is authorized to collect any form of donations on our behalf. Except the persons listed below:

Mr. Hamechand Persaud

Chairman

BELLE VUE SPORTS CLUB

103 Belle Vue

West Bank Demerara

675-7525, 267-0245

Mr. Richard Atkinson

Treasurer

BELLE VUE SPORTS CLUB

West Bank Demerara.

Yours Sincerely,

Mr. Richard Atkinson,

Chairman.