Letter to the Sports Editor…Belle Vue Sports Club issues warning

Latest update August 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Dear Sports Editor,
Belle Vue Sports Club was made to understand that another Group of people are using the Clubs name to Solicit Donations (Monetary and other forms) both in person and on Social Media. Please be advised that no one is authorized to collect any form of donations on our behalf. Except the persons listed below:
Mr. Hamechand Persaud
Chairman
BELLE VUE SPORTS CLUB
103 Belle Vue
West Bank Demerara
675-7525, 267-0245
Mr. Richard Atkinson
Treasurer
BELLE VUE SPORTS CLUB
West Bank Demerara.
Yours Sincerely,
Mr. Richard Atkinson,
Chairman.
Aug 20, 2017Face Tridents in must win game tonight By Sean Devers An explosive unbeaten 65 from 35-year-old Brandon McCullum powered Trinbago Knight Riders to their sixth win with a seven-wicket trouncing over...
Aug 20, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Once again my home at Turkeyen on the Railway Embankment is in the news. It is featured in a huge PPP press release on my... more
The constitutionality of the letter purportedly sent by the government to the Police Service Commission will be decided on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]