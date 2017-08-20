Latest update August 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Letter to the Sports Editor…Belle Vue Sports Club issues warning

Aug 20, 2017 Sports

Dear Sports Editor,
Belle Vue Sports Club was made to understand that another Group of people are using the Clubs name to Solicit Donations (Monetary and other forms) both in person and on Social Media. Please be advised that no one is authorized to collect any form of donations on our behalf. Except the persons listed below:
Mr. Hamechand Persaud
Chairman
BELLE VUE SPORTS CLUB
103 Belle Vue
West Bank Demerara
675-7525, 267-0245
Mr. Richard Atkinson
Treasurer
BELLE VUE SPORTS CLUB
West Bank Demerara.

Yours Sincerely,
Mr. Richard Atkinson,
Chairman.

