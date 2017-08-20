Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street Football…Future Stars, ESPN, Tiger Bay and Back Circle clashed for top prize last night

Latest update August 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Extra Beer/Ballers in the Summer Street Football Tournament

Aug 20, 2017 Sports

Following riveting quarter final action on Saturday night at the Pouderoyen Tarmac,

Back Circle and Dave and Celina All Stars battling on Saturday night at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Future Stars, ESPN, Tiger Bay and Back Circle were scheduled to battle in last night’s semi finals and subsequent third place and final of the Second Ground Entertainment / Extra Beer Ballers in the Summer Street knock-out football tournament.
The all Georgetown showdown became reality following the exit of the other areas teams including Linden’s Dave and Celina All Stars which was sent packing by Back Circle in the first quarter final.
Back Circle was the more tactical team and despite a late rally by the Lindeners, Back Circle had already done the hard work, scoring goals, and just defended well down the stretch. Jamaine Beckles in the 7th minute and Sylvester Richardson in the 15th minute sealed Back Circle’s final four spot.
The dangerous ESPN unit once again proved that they are one of the favourites to cart off the top prize of $400,000 when they turned back the challenge of an equally skillful Lot-20 via penalty kicks, 2-0. The scorers were Nicquan Nestor and Dwayne Lindie.
Future Stars, a young and determined team won similarly like ESPN, 2-0 on penalty kicks on account of goals from Jamal Cozier and Keron Solomon. Tiger Bay, thanks to Godfrey Powers’ goal defeated Show Stoppers in extra time following an epic tussle in regulation time that had ended 0-0.
Last evening’s semis saw Future Stars against ESPN, while Tiger Bay faced Back Circle. The respective winners clashed in the final while the losers faced off in the third place match.
The losing finalist was set to pocket $150,000 with $75,000 and $50,000 set aside for third and fourth place finishers.
Sponsors of the tournament are Extra Beer, Extra Juice, Two Brothers Gas Station, West Vibz Sports Bar, Forrester Lumber Yard, Wayne Tire Shop, Oswin Jones Auto Imports, National Sports Commission.

CPL t20 cricket …Warriors stumble to 7-wkt win against TKR

Corona Invitational football tournament, round 4 action at GFC…Police shoot 12 past Black Pearl, Northern Rangers upset Pele 3-0

England rout Windies in just three days in day-night test

Linden hosts first Towa Towa and Mountain Canary whistling competition

Nand Persaud and Company Limited Sky Plus One Day Sprint Classic horserace meet

RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc Patron Green Economy Tournament …KSM Investment hands over Polo T/Shirts to four semifinalists.

