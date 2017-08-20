Essequibo Table Tennis Sub-committee host First competition in 20 years

The Essequibo Table Tennis Sub-Committee Region Two, recently hosted its first table tennis competition after a prolonged period of 20 years. The Event’s Organizers Debra Daniels and Nathan Persaud, said that the aim of the

event was to promote awareness of table tennis. The five category event, which was held at the Anna Regina Secondary, kicked off with the under 13 events; the under 15, 17, 21 and open categories, were launched as the day progressed.

The competition saw competitive young men, who seemed to have had their “heads in the game” in keen battles. Competitors were awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category. Though the turnout was not as anticipated, Organizers are optimistic that the next competition would yield better spectatorship. Organizer Debra Daniels noted, “We’re still a young committee so we didn’t get a response as intended, we’re still calling on the support of all other stakeholders in the community.”

The Essequibo Table Tennis sub-committee was recently established in October of 2015. The committee is now geared at promoting table tennis throughout the Essequibo Coast, through training and organized competitions. Daniels said, “We have been inviting schools to come on board and start training with us in the afternoons. The committee currently provides training in communities such as Johana Cecilia, Zorg; the Pomeroon and even in some Amerindian communities. Nathan Persaud added, “We’re trying to raise awareness, we want people to get on board and bring the sport back to the Region.” Daniels explained that “individuals from these competitions with outstanding performances now stand a chance of representing Region Two nationally.”

The organizers both believe that they have reaped meaningful results from their persistent training. Commenting on the committee’s earliest results, Nathan Persaud added. “Because our training has been progressive, we now have kids coming out. It’s a new sport, with new ideas that kids specially look forward too.”