CPL t20 cricket …Warriors stumble to 7-wkt win against TKR

Face Tridents in must win game tonight

By Sean Devers

An explosive unbeaten 65 from 35-year-old Brandon McCullum powered Trinbago

Knight Riders to their sixth win with a seven-wicket trouncing over the Guyana Amazon Warriors who remain on two points from six matches, in match 17 of the Hero CPL T20 Cricket tournament yesterday at Providence.

A 67-run fourth wicket stand between Jason Mohammed, who stroked 66 from 58 balls with six fours and two sixes and Gajanand Singh who hit a run-a-ball 27 with two fours, led the Warriors to 130-5 off 20 overs.

Guyanese Ronsford Beaton, Nikita Miller, Khary Pierre and Sunil Narine who bowled the only maiden in the innings and took 1-11 from his four overs, all took a cheap wicket each. Bravo also had a wicket for 38 runs for TKR who replied with 131-3 to win with 25 balls to spare.

McCullum’s innings lasted 45 balls and included four fours and four sixes. The New Zealander shared in a 55-run partnerships with Bravo who made a 19-ball 27 with a four and two sixes before adding 54 with Denish Ramdin who blasted 20 from 19 balls with a four and a six.

When TKR began their reply, watched by a near capacity crowd, Narine (1) was removed by Veerasammy Permaul at 7-1 in the second over before Colin Munro majestically off-drove Permaul for four and dumped Sohail Tanvir for six.

Aconfident LBW appeal was turned down when Tanvir rapped Munro in front on 11 and for the second time in a row against Warriors, the left-hander appeared fortunate not to be given out. However, Tanvir had the last laugh when Munro was bowled at 18-2 in the third over.

Bravo hit Jacobs and Permaul for sixes before clipping Permaul for four as his partnership with McCullum progressed nicely as McCullum dumped Jacobs for a straight six and slog swept him into the Red Stand.

Bravo was bowled by Rayed Emrit at 73-3 in the 10th over, but after that the Warriors never seemed like taking another wicket or stemming the runs flow.

Guptill made the strange decision to ask Primus to bowl his first over in the 15th over and McCullum pounced on the unexpected gift. He hit the first ball for four over mid-off, clobbered the next over extra cover for a flat six and dumped him into the players Pavilion in an over that cost 20 runs resulting in many fans leaving in disgust.

Ramdin formalized the win by smashing Emrit for four and flicking him into the Green stand behind square.

Earlier, the Warriors replaced Pakistan’s Babar Azam with Assad Fudadin and were asked to bat in scorching heat.

Chadwick Walton (10) began with a couple of boundaries to fine leg off the first two balls from Beaton but was removed by Pierre in the second over at 12-1.

Guptill’s run of failures continued when he missed an expansive drive at Narine and was bowled through the gate at 16-2 in the fourth over on a good track after making four from 10 balls.

Mohamed, the Warrior’s most consistent batsman, stroked Pierre back over his head for four while Fudadin, in his first match of the tournament, effortlessly lofted him for six over long-off.

Fudadin executed an imperious straight drive off Dwayne Bravo for four as he began with a positive mind set before Mohammed hammered Bravo for four and after the six power-play overs, the Warriors were 39-2.

Fudadin skied Miller to short mid-wicket at 39-3 in the seventh over to depart for 13 with a four and a six from nine balls.

The left-handed Singh replaced his fellow Berbician Fudadin and along with Mohammed began ‘operation rebuild’ as Mohammed used his feet and dumped Miller for a straight six and the MC, Chow-Pow, revved up the large crowd.

Singh pivoted and pulled South African Robert Frylinck for Javon Searles to floor a difficult catch on the square-leg boundary and after 10 overs the Warriors were 61-3.

Mohammed backed away and cut Miller gloriously behind point and the ball raced across the lush outfield like a tracer bullet, while Singh played a ‘Lawrence Rowe like’ late cut for the second boundary in an over which cost 11.

When Singh genuflected and swept Pierre for four the fans in the GTT Party stand were dancing and waving yellow Warriors flags.

Mohammed smashed Bravo through cover for four and Tassa Drummers made their presence known, while both batsmen played smart cricket until Singh tried to hook a short ball from the lively Beaton and top-edged it to be caught by the Keeper running back.

Singh’s demise came in the 17th over to leave the Warriors on 102-4. Mohammed reached the second fifty by a Warriors’ batsman after Walton’s 60 in Florida. His run-a-ball 50 was decorated with four fours and a six and he celebrated by stylishly cutting Beaton for four in the penultimate over.

Primus, built like a heavyweight boxer, joined the free flowing Mohammed who smashed Bravo for a scintillating off-side four and clobbered him for six over mid-wicket when he bowled short in the last over.

However, Bravo, the most expensive of the bowlers, rebounded with a couple of dot balls before bowling Mohammed with the last ball of the innings as 41 runs were taken from the last five overs after another slow start.

The Warriors, who must now win all of the remaining four matches with improved run rates, face Barbados Tridents this evening from 18:00hrs as their semi-final hopes get dimmer.