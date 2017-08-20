Corona Invitational football tournament, round 4 action at GFC…Police shoot 12 past Black Pearl, Northern Rangers upset Pele 3-0

-Riddim squad needle Santos 1-0

The Corona Invitational football tournament continued on Friday evening at the Georgetown Football Club with three matches.

Game 1: Police 12 – 0 Black Pearl

The first match was between Police Sports Club and Black Pearl who both suffered losses in their previous games; the Policemen had lost 3-0 to the home team GFC, while Black Pearl were hammered 7-0 by Beacons.

Police bounced back in this match up against Black Pearl with a commanding 12-0 victory. Quincy Holder led the charge with 4 goals in the 30th, 56th, 64th and 68th minutes. In the 12-goal rout, Holder was supported by braces from four players. Those players were former national striker, Dwain Jacobs who netted Police’s opener in the 10th minute and his second in the 40th, Keon Duke, Rawle Thornhill and Antonio Wallace. Black Pearl have now conceded 19 goals in their last two games.

Game 2: Northern Rangers 3 – 0 Pele

Northern Rangers who looked out of sorts during their previous match played a more dominant game and were rewarded with all three of their goals in the first half of the match. Anthony Sancho scored two goals for the Rangers. His first gave Rangers the edge in the 7th minute and he completed his brace and doubled his side’s lead in the 22nd minute. Stephon Reynolds put the score to 3-0 in the 36th minute before Northern Rangers closed up shop.

Both teams came into the match with wins in their previous match. Pele would’ve been the more confident of the two sides after posting 5 past Flamingo, while Northern Rangers showed their grit for a come from behind victory against Santos, during the dying minutes, in their last game.

Pele couldn’t find their goal scoring power in this match as Rangers’ keeper, finished with a clean sheet.

Game 3: Riddim Squad 1 – 0 Santos

The third and final match of the night began at 21:00hrs. Santos were seeking to rebound following their disappointing loss to Northern Rangers in the third round in which they created numerous chances. While Riddim Squad’s previous encounter saw a come from behind victory in spite of squandering numerous opportunities as well against a youthful Eastveldt side. A goal filled encounter was anticipated for this match, based on the number of chances both sides created in their matches but this match up produced a solitary goal. The goal was scored by Rolex Smith, who timed his shot well to put Riddim Squad ahead in the 30th minute.

The competition continues on Monday 21st August 2017 with three matches. The first match will see Flamingo against East Veldt at 17:00hrs. The second match at 19:00hrs will be between Campton and Beacons, while the third match will see the dominant Western Tigers against GFC at home.