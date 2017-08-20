17 International Wrestling Superstars to clash at “Thunda in Guyana” on September 2nd

-Superstars include WWE Former Champions Chris Masters and MVP

Great news for wrestling fans as MAXIMUM SPORTS COMBAT & STRENGTH presents

THUNDA IN GUYANA, a mega event that will see 17 international Wrestling Superstars clash in Guyana. The event is will get underway on Saturday, September 2nd, from 7:00pm at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

MAXIMUM SPORTS COMBAT & STRENGTH is a popular, one-hour “live” TV Sports show, aired Fridays at 9pm on NCN TV, hosted by Max Massiah.

According to Massiah, “Thunda in Guyana promises to be a spectacular night of family entertainment. The card comprises of 9 males & 8 females, 75% of which are current or former Champions, from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, and across the United States of America.”

Names such as WWE Superstars CHRIS MASTERS, SONJAY DUTT, MR.450, & MVP are set to headline the wrestling cards. In addition to Luchadors (high-flying acrobatic- performers) such as SUPERBEAST, PRINCE TITA, SENSATIONAL STAR ROGER, being complimented with the unique Wrestling Styles of JONATHAN GRESHAM & JIMMY JACT CASH. The exciting group of females (mostly Champions) are BLACK ROSE, VANILLA VARGAS, Japanese sensation SUMIE SAKAI, JORDYNNE GRACE, SHOTZI BLACKHEART, KIERA HOGAN, MJ JENKINS, and 2-time Heavyweight Champion, DEMENTIA D’ROSE (strange & deranged).

The sponsors of the event so far are Superbet, Nand Persaud & co, Rose Ramdehol Autos, Ganesh Parts, Fitness Express, Poonai’s Pharmacy, NCN, & NSC.

Max Massiah related to Kaieteur Sport that other sponsors are welcomed to come onboard the “Thunda in Guyana” event and he can be contacted on 672-8569 or 609-8132. The event will be streamed live by NCN to the Caribbean and North America and also on Facebook.