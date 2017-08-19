Woodpecker Trophies and Sports endorse Guinness Cage Football

Woodpecker Trophies and Sports is the latest company to endorse the inaugural Guinness ‘Cage Football Championship. They donated the second and third place trophies yesterday at a simple presentation ceremony, held

at the company’s Alberttown location.

Angel Stuart, representative of event coordinator Three Peat Organization said, “On behalf of the Three Peat Organization, we are grateful for the timely contribution from Woodpecker Trophies and Sports which will go a long way in ensuring the success of the inaugural tournament.”

According to Stuart, “Our organization strives to be similar to Woodpecker Trophies and Sports, which is an entity synonymous with sport. Once again on behalf, we are thankful for the support and we hope that relationship can continue and grow from strength to strength in the coming years.”

The event which is scheduled to be launched on Monday August 20th at the Windjammer Hotel, will commence on Thursday August 24th at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The inaugural Championship will feature 32 teams battling over eight nights. The complete list of playing dates: August 24th, 29th, and 31st, September 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 16th.

The eventual winner will receive $400,000 and the coveted championship trophy.

On the other hand, the second, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade. On the individual side, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive a gold chain.

Among the other teams invited thus far to compete are Georgetown units Gold is Money, Back Circle, Future Stars, Leopold, Sophia, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Queen Street Tiger bay, Albouystown-B, Albouystown-A, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Old Skool Ballers, Broad Street, Kitty Hustlers and Bent Street, East Coast of Demerara units Plaisance and Melanie, Linden teams Dave and Celina’s All-Stars and Silver Bullets, West Demerara outfits Showstoppers and ESPN and East Bank of Demerara heavyweight Champion Boys.