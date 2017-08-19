We chase well but didn’t finish, have to find a way to bounce back – Mohammed

By Zaheer Mohamed

The support was second to none, but The Guyana Amazon Warriors just couldn’t cross the final hurdle as they went down to Jamaica Tallawahs by two runs in their first CPL game at home on Thursday night.

The thousands of fans cheered on team from the onset, but left the venue in disappointment as the Warriors couldn’t get eight from the last over with eight wickets in hand, after seemingly well set for victory at the half way stage.

Martin Gutpill and Chadwick Walton put them on course with an opening stand of 67, the Tallawahs bowlers held their nerves to restrict the Warriors.

Speaking with reporters after the game, middle order batsman Jason Mohammed who remained unbeaten on 24 said that he is disappointed with the result. “The last over was crucial but we didn’t start it off well and the dismissal off the penultimate ball put added pressure on us, and things didn’t go our way,” he stated.

Mohammed felt they batted well, but the wicket is a difficult one to score quickly. “We batted well, the wicket is a difficult one to score quickly, that was evident when both teams batted, but we chased well until the penultimate over.”

He added that while the lost hurt the team, however, they have to find a way to bounce back. “It’s difficult after coming so close to winning, but we have to find a way to bounce back. We have a day off to try and re-group and hopefully bounce back with a win against Trinbago Knightriders today.

The right harder said that he is very disappointed with the pitch. “We thought the pitch would have been a lot better than this, I played here against Pakistan and the pitch was very good. Usually Guyana wicket is slow but we were expecting it to be a lot better, I thought we chased it well, but just didn’t find the finishing touch,” he noted.

Man-of-the-match Kesrick Williams said he was just being positive. “Its either you win or you loose, I was just being positive at that time and execute,” he added.

Williams stated that the wicket suited him. “I just had to put the ball in the right areas. There was no need to bowl fast because the pitch was slow so I just had to trust myself.”

He lauded skipper Kumar Sangakkara. “He is a positive guy, at no point in time he showed any nerves he trust our bowling, I just did what I had to do. We were confident but at the same time we do not take any teams for granted. We give our best efforts, go from strength to strength, win as much games and go into the playoffs as one of the strongest teams.”

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knightriders from 12:30hrs today.