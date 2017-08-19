P&P holiday Tennis Camp concludes

The Guyana Tennis Association (GLTA) and the P&P Insurance Brokers Annual tennis camp recently concluded on a jovial note with 47 participants at the Closing Ceremony at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. GLTA’s Vice

President Grace McCalman, in her remarks mentioned that this camp, “Is significant to the GLTA for tennis development, and we continue to applaud Mr. Bish Panday, CEO of the P&P Insurance Brokers for his resolute dedication to the sport of lawn tennis for the last thirteen years.”

She also noted that tennis teaches the value of hard work and discipline and these are skills that will take you throughout life’s journey.

Varsha Panday, daughter of Bish Panday, represented the company and presented the certificates and prizes to the winners of the different categories. Ms. Panday expressed joy at seeing once again a large number of children who continuously participated in the event sponsored by P&P for thirteen consecutive years. She applauded the GLTA for their dedication to the continuous development of tennis and in turn pledged the commitment of her company towards next year’s event.

This year’s camp attracted participants from age three who benefited from the three week training programme. The sessions were split into two periods, mornings at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for the younger children, while the older ones were accommodated in the afternoons at the National Racquet Center. The GLTA is grateful to the National Sports Commission for the Sports Hall facility and sees opportunity for tennis to be developed there on a longer term basis.

Prizes were awarded to the following young players: Group A: 1st Shivanne Khayyam, 2nd Tivonna George, 3rd Malika Henry, 4th Byanka Younge. Group B: 1st Cameron Siebs, 2nd Nikhel Persaud, 3rd Faatimah Brandt, 4th Naisha Jaikissoon. Group C: 1st Adesh Khayyam, 2nd Shimron Lewis, 3rd Brandon Jaikaran. Group D: 1st Monifa Wilson, 2nd Adrian Howard and 3rd Abieky Kewley. Most Improved Player awards were given to Alyssa Ramotar for the 6-11 age group and Abieky Kewley for the 12-18 age group. The GLTA would like to convey congratulations to parents and children for participating in the camp and the association expresses a heartfelt thank you to the sponsor P&P Insurance Brokers Ltd for their continuous support.