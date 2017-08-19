NSC swim clinic concludes at NAC

The National Sports Commission annual swimming programme concluded

yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal.

The programme which lasted for six weeks was attended by 152 males and 164 females between the ages of 6-16, while sessions were conducted at Colgrain and the Aquatic Centre by 12 coaches. Participants were taught on bobbing, streamline, flatter kicks, threading and free style swimming among other techniques.

Admin Officer of the NSC Gervy C Harry said the NSC will be looking to expand the programme and lauded the parents and guardian of the participants for their interest shown.

He said among the objectives are to eliminate fear and identify talent, and encouraged those present to get attached to a club.