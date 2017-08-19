Halting of police promotions…President had credible info that spurred decision – Harmon

President David Granger was quite within his rights as the Head of State when he directed the

Police Service Commission (PSC) to hold off on any police promotions last month.

Speaking to the media during the post-Cabinet press briefings yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, in defending Granger, said that credible information came that spurred the president to make the unusual request.

PSC, under the laws, is supposed to be independent, away from any directions of the government.

Late last month, Minister Harmon wrote the PSC saying that the President was directing that the police promotions be delayed. The contents of the letter, released by the Opposition, immediately raised eyebrows. The Opposition claimed that it was frightening – the interference by the administration in the work of an independent commission.

However, Harmon made it clear yesterday that Granger acted deliberately after receiving information at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting level, which he chairs.

While the nature of what exactly was told to the president has not been revealed, Harmon disclosed that information had the potential of negatively impacting on the police force and its

leadership as a whole.

The issue of the president’s “direction” to PSC would come at a time when a Commission of Inquiry (COI) concluded hearings yesterday into an alleged plot against the life of President Granger.

The COI saw cross accusations between top police officials and possible interference at the investigation level into the alleged plot, including possible procedural breaches.

While no government official has linked the COI revelations to the decision by the president to ask for the police promotions to be halted, it was reported that a number of the police officials who testified in the COI were on the promotion list.

Minister Harmon noted that the president has explained that his decision to ask for a delay in the promotions, was because there were some issues that had to do with the fabric of the police…the structure of the force.

According to Harmon, the president received reports that convinced him that the entire “super structure” of the police force is likely to be affected by some activities that were taking place.

”And in that regard he felt that it was in the public interest to ask the Commission to put a temporary hold on the promotions until such time he is able to clarify these issues”.

The spokesman stressed that the security of the state is the responsibility of the Government and the President is the person who is ultimately responsible.

“And anything seek to damage the fabric of our security forces is a matter which he takes very

seriously because it affects citizens’ security”.

The Minister said that persons must feel safe in this country, whether it has to do with the police, with the army or even the fire service.

“I want to give the assurance that this is a matter which is being taken very seriously.”

According to Harmon, the president does not act “capriciously”.

“The president acts after clear and deliberate consultations with the heads of the services. The National Security Council meets once every week.”

He disclosed that reports come to the President from the police, the army, the anti-narcotics bodies and other intelligence agencies that sit on the NSC every week.

Harmon noted that while a legal challenge has been mounted, it would be hard to argue against the fact that the president has powers to act when there is information that the security fabric of the country is under threat.