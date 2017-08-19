Guyanese Seaton captures gold as XX111 Goodwill Games commence at Lilliendaal

Guyanese Leon Seaton swam brilliantly to win gold in the boys 11-12 100m backstroke when the XX111 Goodwill games commenced yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Seaton stormed to victory in a time of 1 minute, 10.49 seconds, while Keishawn Daniel of Trinidad and Tobago placed second in 1:12.91, Sheni St. Hillaire of Trinidad and Tobago was third in 1:14.39.

Jamie Williams handed Trinidad and Tobago gold when he won the boys 15-17 50m breaststroke in 31:26 seconds, while Guyanese Daniel Scott took silver in 31:78 and Nathaniel Pascall of the twin island republic finished third in 31:82.

Joy Blackett of Trinidad and Tobago captured the girls 50m breaststroke in 1:20.04 ahead of Guyanese Aleka Persaud who won silver in 1:21:04 and her team mate Patrice Mahaica 1:22:76 third.

Marvin Johnson of The Bahamas took the top podium spot in the boys 9-10 100m backstroke in 1:15.54, Ismael Holtuin of Suriname was second in 1:18.98, Giovanni Rivas of Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 1:20.92.

The girls 13-14 100m backstroke was taken by Emily Sastrowitomo of Suriname in 1:13.20, her team mate Serena Starke was second in 1:15.40 and GiGi Eneas of The Bahamas third in 1:15.42.

So far in the points tally, Trinidad & Tobago rule with 265, Suriname follow on 214.5, Bahamas 181, Guyana 155, St Lucia 63.5, Barbados 41 and Grenada 5.

The games continue today.