Guyanese Seaton captures gold as XX111 Goodwill Games commence at Lilliendaal

Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyanese Leon Seaton swam brilliantly to win gold in the boys 11-12 100m backstroke when the XX111 Goodwill games commenced yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
Seaton stormed to victory in a time of 1 minute, 10.49 seconds, while Keishawn Daniel of Trinidad and Tobago placed second in 1:12.91, Sheni St. Hillaire of Trinidad and Tobago was third in 1:14.39.
Jamie Williams handed Trinidad and Tobago gold when he won the boys 15-17 50m breaststroke in 31:26 seconds, while Guyanese Daniel Scott took silver in 31:78 and Nathaniel Pascall of the twin island republic finished third in 31:82.
Joy Blackett of Trinidad and Tobago captured the girls 50m breaststroke in 1:20.04 ahead of Guyanese Aleka Persaud who won silver in 1:21:04 and her team mate Patrice Mahaica 1:22:76 third.
Marvin Johnson of The Bahamas took the top podium spot in the boys 9-10 100m backstroke in 1:15.54, Ismael Holtuin of Suriname was second in 1:18.98, Giovanni Rivas of Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 1:20.92.
The girls 13-14 100m backstroke was taken by Emily Sastrowitomo of Suriname in 1:13.20, her team mate Serena Starke was second in 1:15.40 and GiGi Eneas of The Bahamas third in 1:15.42.
So far in the points tally, Trinidad & Tobago rule with 265, Suriname follow on 214.5, Bahamas 181, Guyana 155, St Lucia 63.5, Barbados 41 and Grenada 5.
The games continue today.
Aug 19, 2017The National Sports Commission annual swimming programme concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal. The programme which lasted for six weeks was attended by 152 males and 164...
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
I did two columns before on the similarities between the rise of Trump and Hitler. Please see the following; Saturday, April,... more
Criminals this past week invaded a private café in the centre of the city. The bandits robbed the customers of their money... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Continuing conflict in Venezuela between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]