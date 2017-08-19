Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guyana’s Men and Women recorded victories in Regional Squash action

Aug 19, 2017

Guyana’s Men’s and Women’s teams continued their winning vein at the XXV NLA Senior (CASA) Caribbean Squash Championships in St. Vincent yesterday.

Guyana (right) and the Bermuda teams display their country’s flags.

In the scheduled action, the Women’s team continued their no nonsense march as they claimed 5-0 and 4-1 victories over Bermuda and OECS respectively. The Men’s team won their match against a very tough OECS Men’s team, 4-1.
The Men are down take on Jamaica this morning to try and seal the top spot in Group A. The women will take on Trinidad to try and keep their unbeaten streak going.
Meanwhile, the Men’s finished up their pool play in Group A on top with a hard-fought victory over Jamaica 3-2 in Thursday. Winning for Guyana was Richard Chin (3-1), Jason Ray Khalil ( 3-0) and Nyron Joseph (3-0). They were down to play the second-place finisher from Group B, either Barbados or Trinidad depending on the outcome a later match.
The Guyanese ladies were in a take no prisoners’ mood, as they steam rolled Trinidad and Tobago 5-0.
The Vets started their campaign against defending champions Barbados, unfortunately, they lost 3-2 in a hard fought tie. Winning for Guyana was Men’s 40+ Ramon Chan-A-Sue (3-1) and Men’s 60+ Alwyn Callender (3-1). Guyana who are playing without a Women’s 40+ so are at a slight disadvantage each match. The husband and wife pair of David and Juanita Fernandes both lost their matches in three games. The Vets team are due to take on Barbados today.

