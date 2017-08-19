Guyana got to bathe in blue

De whole of Guyana need a bath. That is wha people does recommend fuh anybody who believe that dem blight. De recommendation is that people bathe wid lavender, indigo blue and asafetida.

Since you tun round is bad luck. A girl go and swing in a hammock under she family house. De next thing people know is de house fall pun she and kill she. People couldn’t even get de house off de gyal. Dem had to get de fire service.

A man and he whole family driving down de road and crash into a mud heap at de side of de road. Fuh years dem boys always talking about de junk people does put pun de road. Some of dem does dump sand that spread across de road. In de night if drivers ain’t careful dem gun crash into de sand.

De man wife dead and de poor man suh frighten that he run and lef she. He been in police custody crying because de police believe he wrang.

Then a minibus driving good till de driver get some mad blood. He crash into a truck and send nuff people to hospital. But before that people getting knock down pun de road and de police got to search fuh de driver.

Dem boys seh that de way things going is only a matter of time before somebody come up wid de idea that Guyana should ban cars and minibus. Dem would have to ban GPL, because bandits tackling all of dem GPL outlet. That never use to happen, but since GPL start to tell people how dem bun more current than dem actually did. De bandits is people who tekking back de money. De only thing that got dem boys vex is that dem rob people who go to pay dem light bill. Perhaps dem believe de people stupid and if dem got money to give GPL dem got money to waste.

Guyana really got to tek a bath. People killing people; prison warden still smuggling in contraband into de jail, and of course,dem people who like to complain gun always look fuh something to complain about.

Talk half and everybody should walk wid asafetida or blue in dem pocket or purse.