Granger briefs security forces on border in wake of plane discovery

-issue being treated as national security one

It is too early to say whether a long-range double-engine plane, discovered Sunday in the Rupununi, Region Nine, is linked to the drug trade.

Rather, as of now, the incident is being treated as one that has implications for

national security.

Yesterday, President David Granger flew into the region, which borders with Brazil, to brief security officials on Government’s plans to tighten up on border controls.

The issue of plane was discussed yesterday by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during the post-Cabinet press briefings which was held that the studios of the National Communications Network, Homestretch Avenue, because of ongoing repairs at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Stressing that the matter is a serious one, Harmon disclosed that the Cabinet and the President were briefed on Tuesday about the discovery of the Beechcraft King Air plane which bore a registration number of PR-IMG, similar to an aircraft that is linked to a major bank in Brazil.

It was the police who found the foreign plane on a plot of land which had been recently cleared to use as a runway.

The pilot and two other persons were spotted running after landing the plane.

A quantity of dry ration, medical supplies, gents clothing, footwear, two hand-held radios, flashlights, cellular phones and an identification card were among some of the items found in the aircraft during the initial inspection.

This discovery was made just a week after soldiers found another illegal airstrip, a chain saw, aviation fuel, 12 abandoned camps and several dug out trenches in the same area.

According to Harmon, the makeshift runway was built on terrain that was easy and located about 10 miles from Santa Fe, Northern Rupununi.

Authorities immediately dispatched a multi-agency team to the area to conduct investigations.

The plane has since been flown to the aircraft hangar, at Timehri, Region Four, where it is under the security of army personnel at its hangar there.

“It is to be noted that this matter is being treated as one with implications for our national security,” the minister said.

He said that President Granger was in the Lethem area, Region Nine, yesterday where he was suppose to outline “a broad policy” with respect to national security of the country’s borders.

The discovery of the makeshift runway in Region Nine would be a stark reminder of the September 2015 seizure of another one in that same region at Yurupukari.

An inquiry led by former army chief, Brigadier Edward Collins, found that the first plane originated in Colombia.

Harmon disclosed that the conclusions were the first plane was involved in the drug trade, because – among other things – of the way it was configured.

The inquiry into the 2015 seizure has seen a critical report which made several recommendations, including, short, medium and long term plans to increase security of the borders.

Already, according to Harmon, there has been a beefing up of the police presence, with the reactivation of what is known as the Regional Intelligence Committees (RIC).

These committees comprise the army, police, local persons in area, Toshaos and regional officials, with the meetings generating reports which filter back to the National Security Committee, which meets weekly and which is chaired by President Granger.

It was also disclosed yesterday that there are more patrols including vehicles and even horses.

On the longer term, there are plans to introduce aerial flights and even use drones to boost security in the area.

According to Minister Harmon, there will be some level of army personnel being deployed to boost patrols.

Among other things, President Granger was also expected to brief security forces of the need to strengthen their presence in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni area, Region Seven, and in the New River area, Berbice.

In the former area, soldiers of neighbouring Venezuela which is currently facing serious internal conflicts, have been entering Guyana, harassing citizens.

The last is an area that been a simmering source of contention with neighbouring Suriname,

While Guyana is not by any means known as a major consumer of illicit drugs, its wide open borders and close proximity to Venezuela has made it a perfect transshipment point to North America and Europe.