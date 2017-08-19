GMAA ‘keep fit’ set for August 27

Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
Foreign Ministry Tapeball also set for same day
The Guyana Masters Athletic Association will be hosting its Masters keep fit on August 27 at the National Park starting at 14:00hrs. All Masters Athletes are encouraged to come out and compete.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Sports Ministry sports promotion team will be hosting a six-over knock out Tapeball competition on the same day, August 27, at the National Cultural Centre tarmac. Invitations are extended to public and private sector teams throughout Guyana.
Action gets underway at 09:00hrs and at stake are trophies, medals and cash incentives for the winning and runner-up teams. Interested teams can contact James Lewis on 628 1656 or 666 5857.
Registration closes on August 24.
