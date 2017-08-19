GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

Cougars trounce Monedderlust; Hopetown upset NA United; double header on today

Cougars FC trounced Monedderlust 4-0 to move into second place in the point’s standings, while Hopetown United upset New Amsterdam United 3-0 when play in the Berbice Football Association leg of the GFF/

NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Wednesday and Thursday last, respectively.

Playing on Thursday at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, a pair of goals in each half sealed a victory for Cougars over their counterparts from the West Side of the Ancient County.

Rayon Rose and Edson Stephens in the 28th & 43rd minute respectively sent their team to a comfortable 2-0 half time lead which set things up for the second half. Despite trailing, Monedderlust did not relent as both sides made some spirited runs at each other in the final half of the match.

But it was Cougars which lengthened their lead on 78 minutes when Dwayne Allen found the back of the nets for his side’s third goal of the match and it was Allen who sealed the deal four minutes later when he completed his double in the 82nd minute to seal full points.

This win moved Cougars into 2nd place with a better goal difference over New Amsterdam United, both on 9 points.

On Wednesday at the same venue, it was an afternoon that produced a huge upset when Hopetown United Rangers were united in their efforts which propelled them to a convincing 3-0 triumph over home side New Amsterdam United, the pre-match favourite.

The first half was not the best opening half for either side but things shaped up a lot better in the second to the advantage of Hopetown. Despite missing a penalty in the first half, Hopetown, another of the West Berbice based sides, systematically broke down the home side’s defence which allowed them to create numerous opportunities as they recorded their second win of the league.

Dave Torrington opened the scoring in the 50th minute with a powerful right foot bullet from just outside the box that eluded the grasp of custodian Melroy Joseph. Equano Small doubled the advantage for Hopetown on 60th minutes with the sealer coming off the boot of Curtley Bobb in the 69th minute; he scored from close to the halfway line.

Meanwhile, three matches are slated for tomorrow at two venues. At the #5 ground from 15:30hrs, Corriverton Links will be up against Mahaicony Thunder Hawks. From 14:00hrs at Burnham Park, Young Strikers will play Hopetown Rangers with the main attraction at 16:00hrs between Cougars and Paradise Invaders.